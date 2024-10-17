X!

Tallinn ready to become European Capital of Sport in 2025

Tallinn is set to become European Capital of Sport in 2025.
Tallinn is set to become European Capital of Sport in 2025.
In 2025, Tallinn will be the European Capital of Sport. At a presentation on Wednesday, it was stressed that the year will be used to attempt to get more people moving while also bringing the excitement of top sporting events to the Estonian capital.

Throughout the year, the main program will focus on a range of different sports, which are set to be promoted to the public through a combination of both major competitions and recreational opportunities.

"We want to organize sporting events free of charge for citizens and visitors to the city, where they can come along and try out new sports, maybe find something they like and stick with it," Robert Peets, European Capital of Sport project manager, told ERR.

"The main aim of the Capital of Sport is to move closer to achieving Tallinn's development strategy goals for 2035, whereby the number of active citizens would rise from the current level of 50 percent to over 60 percent."

In addition, the Capital of Sport program for the coming year will also include several major international competitions, sporting events organized by the city's different municipalities and agencies, as well as sporting activities aimed at schoolchildren and organized by sports clubs.

The inaugural event of Tallinn's year as European Capital of Sport will take place on January 18 at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak).

--

Editor: Siim Boikov, Michael Cole

