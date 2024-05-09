Tallinn Day features 'Ghetto Games' street sports festival

A "Ghetto Games" event taking place in Tallinn will feature mixed martial arts (MMA), dance, basketball and other competitions.

Supported by the City of Tallinn and free to spectators, this year's "Ghetto Games Tallinn" coincides with Tallinn Day, on Saturday, May 18, and runs from noon to 7 p.m.

"Ghetto Games" is a Latvian initiative.

Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE) said: "Tallinn will be the European Capital of Sport in 2025, and Ghetto Games contributes to kicking off a big sports year by bringing together athletes, dancers, and spectators."

Street sports are no longer just a niche interest, Oja claimed.

"This is evidenced by the Olympic program, which includes several disciplines from street culture, such as 3x3 basketball and street dance showcased at Ghetto Games. The street sports festival will undoubtedly enrich the Tallinn Day program, adding a burst of youthful energy," the deputy mayor went on, via a press release.

The "Ghetto Fight" component of the event where features 15 MMA matches to determine the strongest fighters in the Baltics across different weight categories.

Meanwhile street workout contests are held in the freestyle category, pitting against each other the best athletes from Scandinavia and the Baltic countries.

"Ghetto Dance" features both beginners and amateurs in various categories, as well as professionals, while the "Ghetto Football" program starts with games for U12, U14, U16, U19, and 20+ age groups, and will be followed by the "Panna" 1-on-1 tournament, showcasing skills such as nutmegging.

The "Ghetto Basket" basketball competitions will be held for the U12, U14, U16, and U18 groups.

DJs and live music performances, along with captivating dance routines, will provide further entertainment.

The festival is due to be held on open ground adjacent to the Seaplane Harbor Museum (pictured).

"Ghetto Games" is currently one of the largest youth street sports and culture movements in Latvia and Eastern Europe, Tallinn City Government says.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!