Tallinn to host 2025 International Children's Games

Tallinn has been selected to host the 2025 International Children's Games that takes place under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee.

Last week, President of the International Children's Games Igor Topole and Secretary General Hugh Waters visited Tallinn to inspect its sports infrastructure and to meet with the city leaders.

Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik said that Tallinn's candidacy for the 2025 games coincides with its year as the European Capital of Sport. "Tallinn features over a thousand sports facilities, a diverse sports event calendar catering to amateurs and professionals alike, and extensive experience in hosting international sports events," Terik said.

"The games are expected to bring approximately 1,800 young athletes from all over the globe," the deputy mayor said.

The International Children's Games, hosted by various cities, feature competitions among children aged 12 to 15 from across the world. The first games were held in 1968 in Celje, Slovenia.

This year, nearly 1,900 children from 90 cities across 25 countries participated in the games in Daegu, South Korea. Tallinn will send a delegation of young athletes to next year's games in Leon, Mexico, competing in 3x3 basketball, tennis, swimming, taekwondo and volleyball.

The International Children's Games in Tallinn are scheduled for August 3-8, 2025.

--

