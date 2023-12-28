Mark Lajal: My goal is to make the ATP top 100 by end of 2024

Top men's Estonian tennis player Mark Lajal has set as his major goal for 2024 a break-out into the top Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) top 100.

Speaking to portal Delfi, Lajal said: "My coach and I decided that, for example, at the U.S. Open, I could progress directly into the main table, something which requires a place in the top 100."

"However, if I have not ranked so highly by then (the U.S. Open takes place in late August – ed.), then the a definite goal to be in the top 100 by year-end [2024]," he added.

Lajal is currently ranked 206th, while his career-high ATP ranking of 191st was attained in November.

He has previously made it clear that he wants to play in the main table of at least one of the four grand slam tournaments in 2024.

He starts the new season at the ATP Challenger tournament held in Thailand, a warm up for the Australian Open later in January, for which he will have to qualify and the first time he has entered.

Lajal remained buoyant about his prospects, adding he "would definitely like to perform better than in the U.S." Lajal.

