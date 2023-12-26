100 great Estonian sporting moments | Anett Kontaveit

Anett Kontaveit has been picked for the latest installment of ERR Sport's 100 sporting moments, marking the centennial of the foundation of the country's olympic committee.

Reaching the number two spot in the world as ranked by the WTA, which Kontaveit achieved in summer 2022 after a strong end to the previous season, made Estonian tennis history, ERR's Sport portal reports, and was the crowning glory of a pro career which started bacmk in 2009 when Kontaveit became domestic champion in the adults' catefory - at the age of 13.

Kontaveit was also following the trail blazed by Kaia Kanepi, who turned pro in 1999, has reached the quarter finals of all four grand slam events, and is still active on the WTA circuit.

Kontaveit's WTA tournament win tally in her career came to six, along with many other runner-up places, including at the prestigious end-of-season tournament for highest ranked players, in Guadalajara, Mexico, in 2021.

Perhaps in a nod to the aphorism of the brightest stars burning for the shortest time, ERR Sport notes Kontaveit's relatively short career, ended due to injury and announced just ahead of this year's Wimbledon Championships.

Kontaveit played competitively twice more in the second half of 2023 – at the Ladies Tennis Masters in October, which she won, and in an exhibition match against world number six and two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur (Tunisia).

December 8 marked the centennial of the olympic association's foundation in Estonia, ahead of the 1924 Paris olympics, the first Estonia competed in as an independent nation.

ERR's sports portal selected 100 top sporting moments, to celebrate the occasion.

