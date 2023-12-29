Sports coach, team of the year 2023 shortlists announced

The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) has announced the nominees for team of the year and coach of the year.

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony this evening, Friday.

Team of the year shortlist (pictured above) consists of: BC Kalev/Cramo; the Estonian women's national volleyball team; curling duo Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill.

The nominees for coach of the year are: Heiko Rannula, head coach of basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo; swimming coach Henry Hein; biathlon coach Indrek Tobreluts.

Heiko Rannula, Henry Hein and Indrek Tobreluts, nominees for sports coach of the year. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR/Ken Mürk/ERR/ERR Sport

The nominees for sportswoman of the year are here and for sportsman of the year, here.

All category winners are decided by a combination of a public phone-in vote and votes from sports journalists and major sporting organizations in Estonia, save for the youth sports personality of the year – for which there is no public phone-in.

The "Spordiaasta tähed 2023" ceremony starts at 8.00 p.m. Friday and is being broadcast by Kanal2.

Last year's coach of the year was former discus star and olympic gold medalist Gerd Kanter, who coached Kristjan Čeh, a discus thrower from Slovenia.

2022's team of the year was WRC duo Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja.

--

