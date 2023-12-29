Sports coach, team of the year 2023 shortlists announced

News
Nominees for sports team of the year.
Nominees for sports team of the year. Source: Collage: Andres Mets Photography/Eesti Curlingu Liit/Siim Lõvi/ERR/Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) has announced the nominees for team of the year and coach of the year.

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony this evening, Friday.

Team of the year shortlist (pictured above) consists of: BC Kalev/Cramo; the Estonian women's national volleyball team; curling duo Marie Kaldvee and Harri Lill.

The nominees for coach of the year are: Heiko Rannula, head coach of basketball team BC Kalev/Cramo; swimming coach Henry Hein; biathlon coach Indrek Tobreluts.

Heiko Rannula, Henry Hein and Indrek Tobreluts, nominees for sports coach of the year. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR/Ken Mürk/ERR/ERR Sport

The nominees for sportswoman of the year are here and for sportsman of the year, here.

All category winners are decided by a combination of a public phone-in vote and votes from sports journalists and major sporting organizations in Estonia, save for the youth sports personality of the year – for which there is no public phone-in.

The "Spordiaasta tähed 2023" ceremony starts at 8.00 p.m. Friday and is being broadcast by Kanal2.

Last year's coach of the year was former discus star and olympic gold medalist Gerd Kanter, who coached Kristjan Čeh, a discus thrower from Slovenia.

2022's team of the year was WRC duo Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:53

Nearly 60,000 Ukraine refugees granted temporary protection in Estonia since war began

12:15

Ministry of Culture closes down Estonian Finns national cultural autonomy

11:47

Need to cut costs means rail electrification south of Tartu will not go ahead

10:24

Sports coach, team of the year 2023 shortlists announced

09:51

State wishes to add data on bank details, nationality to population register

09:45

Estonian community in US calls for one consulate to stay open

08:20

Eesti Gaas to cut natural gas prices from the New Year

08:11

'Jõulutunnel' charity Christmas drive raises over €300,000.

28.12

Expert: Russia may have run out of experienced pilots

28.12

Geoinformatics: We are sitting on a pot of gold without even realizing it

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

28.12

Overview: Taxes will rise and family benefits fall from next year

28.12

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: The complaining has gone too far

27.12

87 foreigners denied entry at Narva crossing point over Christmas weekend

28.12

Rare saltwater inflow in Baltic Sea could have 'widespread' environmental impact

28.12

Finland achieves electricity independence

28.12

Geoinformatics: We are sitting on a pot of gold without even realizing it

28.12

Vilnius-Riga passenger rail link back with daily service

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: