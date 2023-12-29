Mai Narva 12th in world rapid chess championships in Samarkand

Top Estonian chess player Mai Narva finished 12th in her category in the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Narva scored 7.5 points over 11 rounds, which placed her in 12th from 117 women entrants.

The last three rounds saw her draw with young Kazakh Bibisara Assaubayeva, take a win, while playing black, over Indian grandmaster Rameshbabu Vaishali and draw with Anna Muzytchuk of Ukraine.

Anastasia Bondaruk (Russia) won the tournament in her category.

IM Anastasia Bodnaruk is the 2023 FIDE Women's World Rapid Champion! #RapidBlitz



Anastasia, who was #51 in the starting rank, won the dramatic playoff against Koneru Humpy and clinched her first Rapid Champion title!

Congratulations!



Lennart Ootes pic.twitter.com/Jp9c3GUCKM — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) December 28, 2023

Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen was crowned world champion for the fifth time I the open category, having collected 9.5 points over 13 rounds. Vladimir Fedoseev (Russia) was second, Yu Yangyi (a Chinese competitor playing under the Slovenian flag) third.

Gonna need more hands soon pic.twitter.com/pGrddjfR3G — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) December 30, 2022

