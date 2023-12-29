Mai Narva 12th in world rapid chess championships in Samarkand

Mai Narva.
Mai Narva. Source: Maria Emelianova/Team Estonia Malekoondis/Facebook
Top Estonian chess player Mai Narva finished 12th in her category in the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Championships in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Narva scored 7.5 points over 11 rounds, which placed her in 12th from 117 women entrants.

The last three rounds saw her draw with young Kazakh Bibisara Assaubayeva, take a win, while playing black, over Indian grandmaster Rameshbabu Vaishali and draw with Anna Muzytchuk of Ukraine.

Anastasia Bondaruk (Russia) won the tournament in her category.

Norwegian grandmaster Magnus Carlsen was crowned world champion for the fifth time I the open category, having collected 9.5 points over 13 rounds. Vladimir Fedoseev (Russia) was second, Yu Yangyi (a Chinese competitor playing under the Slovenian flag) third.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

