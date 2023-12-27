Nominees for Estonian sportswoman of the year announced

The shortlist for this year's sportswoman of the year has been unveiled.

The Estonian Olympic Committee (EOK) made the announcement ahead of the award ceremony this Friday, where the youth sportsperson of the year, team of the year and coach of the year will also be decorated, along with top women's and men's athletes.

The nominees for Estonian sportswoman of the year 2023 are: Fencer Nellis Differt, swimmer Eneli Jefimova and disc golfer Kristin Tattar (all pictured).

The winner will be picked on the basis of a public phone-in vote, to be added to votes from sports journalists and representatives of major sporting organizations, on which the above shortlist is based (the phone-in vote does not apply to the youth sportsperson of the year category).

The award ceremony is to be carried by commercial TV station Kanal2 from 8 p.m. Friday, Estonian time.

Last year's winner was freestyle ski champion Kelly Sildaru.

Cyclist Erika Salumäe is the record recipient of sportswoman of the year honors, since the category began in 1967 (the men's award had been going several decades by that point), having won it nine times between 1983 and 1996.

