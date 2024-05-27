Estonia's Eneli Jefimova back on podium at London AP Race International

Top Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova has finished on the podium for the second day in a row at the AP Race International, in London, this time in the 100m breaststroke.

The AP Race London is a commercial event named after triple Olympic champion Adam Peaty.

The final of the women's 100m breaststroke was surprisingly won by Angharad Evans, who set a new British record of 1 minute 05.54 seconds. Evans, who had beaten the previous record by 0.67 seconds, moved up to fourth place in this season's world rankings as a result. Second place went to Tes Schouten of the Netherlands, who clocked 1 minute 06.93 seconds. Jefimova finished third in 1 minute 06.98 seconds.

"I started the first half of the distance more relaxed than usual and the second half went very well" said Jefimova, whose season's best so far oi the 1 minute 06.74 seconds she swam in Tallinn last week. "However, the time was not what I expected."

Jefimova, 17, who swam her season's best time twice in the longer distance on Saturday and also picked up a bronze medal, spoke very highly of the atmosphere at the Olympic pool in London. "There are a huge number of fans here, which is really cool and very different," Jefimova said.

After the final, the Estonian's coach Henry Hein said that Jefimova is definitely capable of swimming 1 minute 05 seconds, which remains their big goal for this season. "The 1 minute 03.2 seconds she swam in the short course clearly showed that she has the potential for 1.05 in the longer pool," Hein said.

"Our big goal for this season is to beat the 1 minute 06 second mark, but for that, we need to improve Eneli's pulling quality, which we are also working on every day in training. If she stays fit and works steadily, she'll soon be swimming in 1.05," said Hein.

On Monday, Jefimova is in action again, during the 50m breaststroke, a discipline for which she is currently third in the European rankings.

