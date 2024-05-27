Estonia's Eneli Jefimova back on podium at London AP Race International

News
Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: Karli Saul
News

Top Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova has finished on the podium for the second day in a row at the AP Race International, in London, this time in the 100m breaststroke.

The AP Race London is a commercial event named after triple Olympic champion Adam Peaty.

The final of the women's 100m breaststroke was surprisingly won by Angharad Evans, who set a new British record of 1 minute 05.54 seconds. Evans, who had beaten the previous record by 0.67 seconds, moved up to fourth place in this season's world rankings as a result. Second place went to Tes Schouten of the Netherlands, who clocked 1 minute 06.93 seconds. Jefimova finished third in 1 minute 06.98 seconds.

"I started the first half of the distance more relaxed than usual and the second half went very well" said Jefimova, whose season's best so far oi the 1 minute 06.74 seconds she swam in Tallinn last week. "However, the time was not what I expected."

Jefimova, 17, who swam her season's best time twice in the longer distance on Saturday and also picked up a bronze medal, spoke very highly of the atmosphere at the Olympic pool in London. "There are a huge number of fans here, which is really cool and very different," Jefimova said.

After the final, the Estonian's coach Henry Hein said that Jefimova is definitely capable of swimming 1 minute 05 seconds, which remains their big goal for this season. "The 1 minute 03.2 seconds she swam in the short course clearly showed that she has the potential for 1.05 in the longer pool," Hein said.

"Our big goal for this season is to beat the 1 minute 06 second mark, but for that, we need to improve Eneli's pulling quality, which we are also working on every day in training. If she stays fit and works steadily, she'll soon be swimming in 1.05," said Hein.

On Monday, Jefimova is in action again, during the 50m breaststroke, a discipline for which she is currently third in the European rankings.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Maarja Värv, Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

27.05

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Voters need to feel something important is at stake

27.05

Tallinn politician: City's goal is to clear all sidewalks of snow by 2025

27.05

Partners thrown out of Estonian Food Bank network after row

27.05

Alexander Stubb: Small nations must make their voices heard

27.05

Almost 1,800 gymnasts take part in nature-themed dance party

27.05

Foreign minister: Russia's hybrid actions require a response

27.05

Kaspar Eevald talks about overcoming fears to conquer Everest

27.05

FCI Levadia Tallinn come back from two down in final to win Tipner Trophy

27.05

Coalition still disagree on cuts

27.05

A therapeutic pool to dive into: Kristi Kongi opens new exhibition in Tartu

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.05

Baltics, Poland, Finland, Norway to set up drone walls with Russia

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

26.05

Russia adopts aerostats to help guard border with Finland

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

27.05

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrives in Estonia

24.05

Estonian sailors discovered Japan even before its isolation ended

27.05

Hot weather to continue this week in Estonia

27.05

Karis and Stubb: We are ready for Russian hybrid attacks

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo