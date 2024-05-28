Swimmer Eneli Jefimova wraps up London competition with a win

News
Eneli Jefimova in action at the AP Race London.
Eneli Jefimova in action at the AP Race London. Source: SCANPIX/EPA
News

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova concluded her strong AP Race London showing with a win in the 50-meter breaststroke, putting in a time of 30.09 – a season best and just a hundredth of a second of her own PB.

The AP Race, named after triple Olympic champion Adam Peaty, is in effect a warmer both for the European Championships next month, and this summer's Paris Olympics.

She had already finished on the podium two days in a row in London, coming third in both the 200-meter and 100-meter breaststroke races.

She was fastest in the 50-meter preliminary heats with a time of 30.50 seconds, as noted improving her pace in the finals, finishing with a time of 30.09 seconds.

Post-race, Jefimova said: "As this competition came as part of my preparation, the results were quite satisfactory."

"I swam two season-best times, which is a very good sign going into the European Championships."

Jefimova's winning time marks her season's best, improving by 0.01 seconds on the previous time, but still just short of her own domestic record of 30.08 seconds, set at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest.

Her performance on Monday performance places her in a tie for fourth place in the world season rankings alongside Tatjana Smith.

Three women have surpassed the 30-second barrier this season.

Jefimova's coach, Henry Hein, said: "The most important takeaway from this competition is that Eneli remains healthy."

"We will continue our work, aiming to fine-tune her technique at the European Championships with the Olympics in mind."

The European championships take place June 10-24. The Paris Olympics run July 26-August 11.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

Erratic electricity prices in Estonia may persist through fall

14:25

Actor: Money laundering play shows Estonians' potential

13:41

UK snap election came as a surprise

13:22

Ex-minister Laanet's apartment rental case now under criminal investigation

13:08

EE-ALARM system temporarily stopped due to glitch

13:01

Tallinn creates city architect position

12:36

Banksy's exhibition opens in July at Tallinn's Telliskivi

12:02

Spring Storm 70 percent attendance rate could be improved

11:36

Institute: Estonia's general fertility rate drops to lowest in century

11:01

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova wraps up London competition with a win

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.05

Baltics, Poland, Finland, Norway to set up drone walls with Russia

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

27.05

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrives in Estonia

26.05

Russia adopts aerostats to help guard border with Finland

24.05

Estonian sailors discovered Japan even before its isolation ended

27.05

Karis and Stubb: We are ready for Russian hybrid attacks

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

27.05

Foreign minister: Russia's hybrid actions require a response

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo