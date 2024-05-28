Swimmer Eneli Jefimova wraps up London competition with a win

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova concluded her strong AP Race London showing with a win in the 50-meter breaststroke, putting in a time of 30.09 – a season best and just a hundredth of a second of her own PB.

The AP Race, named after triple Olympic champion Adam Peaty, is in effect a warmer both for the European Championships next month, and this summer's Paris Olympics.

She had already finished on the podium two days in a row in London, coming third in both the 200-meter and 100-meter breaststroke races.

She was fastest in the 50-meter preliminary heats with a time of 30.50 seconds, as noted improving her pace in the finals, finishing with a time of 30.09 seconds.

Post-race, Jefimova said: "As this competition came as part of my preparation, the results were quite satisfactory."

"I swam two season-best times, which is a very good sign going into the European Championships."

Jefimova's winning time marks her season's best, improving by 0.01 seconds on the previous time, but still just short of her own domestic record of 30.08 seconds, set at the 2022 World Championships in Budapest.

Her performance on Monday performance places her in a tie for fourth place in the world season rankings alongside Tatjana Smith.

Three women have surpassed the 30-second barrier this season.

Jefimova's coach, Henry Hein, said: "The most important takeaway from this competition is that Eneli remains healthy."

"We will continue our work, aiming to fine-tune her technique at the European Championships with the Olympics in mind."

The European championships take place June 10-24. The Paris Olympics run July 26-August 11.

