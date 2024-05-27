FCI Levadia to build Maarjamäe football hall if no state compensation received

News
Plans for FCI Levadia's football hall in Maarjamäe.
Plans for FCI Levadia's football hall in Maarjamäe. Source: FCI Levadia
News

Top Estonian football club FCI Levadia Tallinn says it will begin drawing up plans for the construction of a football hall originally earmarked for Maarjamäe, if the Ministry of Finance continues to ignore its appeals and does not pay the club €800,000 in compensation.

FCI Levadia board member Andrei Leškin sent a follow-up letter regarding the issue to the Ministry of Finance on May 23, as the ministry has still not replied to his letter from April 11.

"We understand that this issue may be unpleasant or problematic from your point of view, but ignoring the appeal is no, in our view, a solution," Leškin wrote.

Reiterating the statements made by the club in its previous appeal, the FCI Levadia representative pointed out that, as a result of a compromise deal reached between the state and the club in the fall of 2021, FCI Levadia would abandon the construction of a football hall on the Maarjamäe site in return for €800,000 in compensation from the state as well as an alternative plot of land on which to build a football hall.

"It is on the basis of this decision that FCI Levadia wishes to move forward with the process it has embarked upon and receive confirmation that the promises stipulated by the government are still in force. If we do not receive any response to this appeal and the government's decision has been reversed, then we will no longer be able to postpone the completion of the hall. FCI Levadia will start the process of preparing the construction project for the football hall originally planned for Maarjamäe," Leškin wrote.

On April 16, ERR also asked the Ministry of Finance to comment on FCI Levadia's first appeal. The ministry replied that it had received the appeal from the club but it would only provide comments once an official position had been formulated.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:51

Tallinn deputy mayor: Waste disposal contracts something of a '5-year marriage'

15:28

Karis and Stubb: We are ready for Russian hybrid attacks

15:25

Kristiina Saks: Opinion influencers helping to navigate information chaos

15:17

Circle K suspends sale of gasoline 98 due to terminal failure

14:51

Flora Tallinn win Estonian Women's Cup final against Tabasalu

14:23

Women's stories of resistance and survival on display at Tartu Art House

13:55

Kanepi and Malõgina fall in latest WTA rankings

13:24

Public procurement in Estonia worth nearly €6 billion for 2023

12:59

Social Democrats now questioning planned social budget cuts too

12:55

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova back on the podium at London AP Race International

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.05

Baltics, Poland, Finland, Norway to set up drone walls with Russia

20.05

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

26.05

Russia adopts aerostats to help guard border with Finland

23.05

PPA: We did not want to escalate the situation on the Estonian-Russian border

24.05

Estonian sailors discovered Japan even before its isolation ended

23.05

Russian border guards remove markers from Estonian waters in Narva River

07:04

Hot weather to continue this week in Estonia

10:21

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrives in Estonia

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo