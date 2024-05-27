FCI Levadia to build Maarjamäe football hall if no state compensation received

Top Estonian football club FCI Levadia Tallinn says it will begin drawing up plans for the construction of a football hall originally earmarked for Maarjamäe, if the Ministry of Finance continues to ignore its appeals and does not pay the club €800,000 in compensation.

FCI Levadia board member Andrei Leškin sent a follow-up letter regarding the issue to the Ministry of Finance on May 23, as the ministry has still not replied to his letter from April 11.

"We understand that this issue may be unpleasant or problematic from your point of view, but ignoring the appeal is no, in our view, a solution," Leškin wrote.

Reiterating the statements made by the club in its previous appeal, the FCI Levadia representative pointed out that, as a result of a compromise deal reached between the state and the club in the fall of 2021, FCI Levadia would abandon the construction of a football hall on the Maarjamäe site in return for €800,000 in compensation from the state as well as an alternative plot of land on which to build a football hall.

"It is on the basis of this decision that FCI Levadia wishes to move forward with the process it has embarked upon and receive confirmation that the promises stipulated by the government are still in force. If we do not receive any response to this appeal and the government's decision has been reversed, then we will no longer be able to postpone the completion of the hall. FCI Levadia will start the process of preparing the construction project for the football hall originally planned for Maarjamäe," Leškin wrote.

On April 16, ERR also asked the Ministry of Finance to comment on FCI Levadia's first appeal. The ministry replied that it had received the appeal from the club but it would only provide comments once an official position had been formulated.

