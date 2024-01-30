X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Construction stalls on FCI Levadia's football hall

News
Design for FCI Levadia's football training facilities from 2021.
Design for FCI Levadia's football training facilities from 2021. Source: FCI Levadia
News

Estonian top-flight football club FCI Levadia Tallinn had been prepared to build a new indoor training facility in the Lasnamäe or Pirita districts of the Estonian capital, though construction plans now appear to have stalled. However, Levadia representatives remain hopeful the project, which had originally been planned for the Maarjamäe area, will still come to fruition.

"For the FCI Levadia Football School, getting a football hall is really important, as it would solve the problems related to training times and training facilities for a number of groups. The latest developments in the process of getting the hall are positive and promising  FCI Levadia Club President Andrei Leškin and Estonian Football Association (EJL) President Aivar Pohlak are in constant contact, because for both parties, getting this football hall is essential. FCI Levadia will do everything in its power to make sure that this football hall gets built," FCI Levadia's youth director Vladimir Voskoboinikov told ERR.

The football hall, which is intended to meet the winter training needs of more than 300 youth players, was originally planned to be built close to the Maarjamäe memorial to the victims of communism, where the Levadia's current training are also located.

However, following pressure from the public, FCI Levadia were prepared to abandon those plans if the club could find a suitable plot of land in Pirita or Lasnamäe and if it could receive €800,000 in state funds to support the construction of its administrative building.

"We have come to the conclusion that the most sensible solution to the tense situation that has arisen would be to build the football hall on another suitable plot of land in the Pirita or Lasnamäe area," said Sergei Hohlov-Simson, who was a member of FCI Levadia's board in 2021 but now works for Meistriliiga rivals FC Flora.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:13

Government reaches agreement on €5.7 million for teachers' pay rise

14:31

Reform Party has started updating its 20-year-old policy platform

14:04

Finance minister: Decisions should remain within the current budget strategy framework

13:56

Man sentenced to two years for 19th century book theft from Tartu library

13:20

Eesti Energia to install large-scale storage device by early 2025

12:45

Defense ministry official: Russia not given up on goal of destroying Ukraine

12:45

Tibetan government-in-exile works to preserve Tibetan identity

12:12

Võrklaev: Education minister could have found money for teachers last week

11:53

Estonian FSA issues precept to Bigbank following onsite inspection

11:20

Construction stalls on FCI Levadia's football hall

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

27.01

Experts: Drone strikes in Russia highlight quality of Ukrainian intelligence

29.01

Leaked correspondence sheds light on links between Latvian MEP and FSB

29.01

Jüri Ratas leaves Center Party to join Isamaa Updated

29.01

Oleg Ossinovski's former company hauled €777M of iron ore out of Russia

29.01

Measles cases on rise in Europe, low vaccination rate puts Estonia at risk

29.01

Over 50 same-sex couples register to marry in January

29.01

MEP: Zhdanok case casts shadow over topics I deal with

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: