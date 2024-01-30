Construction stalls on FCI Levadia's football hall

Estonian top-flight football club FCI Levadia Tallinn had been prepared to build a new indoor training facility in the Lasnamäe or Pirita districts of the Estonian capital, though construction plans now appear to have stalled. However, Levadia representatives remain hopeful the project, which had originally been planned for the Maarjamäe area, will still come to fruition.

"For the FCI Levadia Football School, getting a football hall is really important, as it would solve the problems related to training times and training facilities for a number of groups. The latest developments in the process of getting the hall are positive and promising FCI Levadia Club President Andrei Leškin and Estonian Football Association (EJL) President Aivar Pohlak are in constant contact, because for both parties, getting this football hall is essential. FCI Levadia will do everything in its power to make sure that this football hall gets built," FCI Levadia's youth director Vladimir Voskoboinikov told ERR.

The football hall, which is intended to meet the winter training needs of more than 300 youth players, was originally planned to be built close to the Maarjamäe memorial to the victims of communism, where the Levadia's current training are also located.

However, following pressure from the public, FCI Levadia were prepared to abandon those plans if the club could find a suitable plot of land in Pirita or Lasnamäe and if it could receive €800,000 in state funds to support the construction of its administrative building.

"We have come to the conclusion that the most sensible solution to the tense situation that has arisen would be to build the football hall on another suitable plot of land in the Pirita or Lasnamäe area," said Sergei Hohlov-Simson, who was a member of FCI Levadia's board in 2021 but now works for Meistriliiga rivals FC Flora.

