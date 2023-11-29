Gallery: Männiku indoor football training hall collapses after snow storms

An indoor football arena in the Nõmme district of Tallinn collapsed on Tuesday, under the weight of heavy snowfall. Noone was injured in the incident.

The football hall, in Männiku, was of the tent-construction type, and its structure proved unable to withstand both the high winds and the weight of the recent heavy snowfall, collapsing Tuesday morning.

The indoor hall is managed by Esiliiga (second tier) team FC Nõmme United, whose director is a name perhaps already well familiar to many readers of ERR News – Estonian goalkeeping legend Mart Poom (Portsmouth, Derby, Sunderland, Arsenal, Watford) no less.

Poom told ERR that the facility "could not withstand the huge volume of snow that fell last night and through the night. Since there was also a blizzard blowing, the snow just blew on to one hazardous point," adding this build up led to the collapse.

Mart Poom. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Poom, 51, who famously once scored for Sunderland against Derby, a former club, confirmed no one was hurt in the incident, adding that hopefully the facility would be up and running again in a matter of days.

The incident was not the first of its kind, he added, though while the extent of the work and cost is not yet known, the club should "probably be prepared for considerable financial losses," Poom went on.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!