Estonian women's champions Flora drop first points of season on final day

Tallinna FC Flora won this year's Estonian women's title.
Tallinna FC Flora won this year's Estonian women's title. Source: Katariina Peetson/Estonian women's football/Facebook
FC Flora Tallinn, who secured their sixth consecutive Estonian women's championship (Naiste Meistriliiga) title in mid-October, dropped points for the first time in the entire season after being held to a 2-2 draw by Estonian Cup holders Saku Sporting on the final day.

 Flora took the lead in the 35th minute thanks to Mari Liis Lillemäe's, but went in at the break with the score level thanks to a 43rd minute penalty from Sporting's Merily Toom.

Four minutes into the second half, Flora regained the lead through Estonian international Lisette Tammik. But, in a repeat of the first half, on 61 minutes, the referee awarded another spot kick to Sporting, which Toom converted once again. The match ended 2-2.

Incredibly, Flora finished the 26-game season with 25 wins and one draw, and a goal difference of 147-13. 30 of those goals came from 19-year-old Kristina Teern, who also finished the campaign as the league's top scorer.

Flora head coach Aleksandra Ševoldajeva put the team's was a result of the support received from the entire community.

"There are a lot of quality coaches and players in Estonia, but Flora's success today is not just down to the players who want Flora to succeed, and it's not just me wanting Flora to succeed, it's about the whole Flora football club that wants Flora to succeed, and that's the most important thing," said Ševoldajeva.

"You need to have a club that is supportive, that is looking for supporters and for opportunities, and that wants to develop women's football. And I'm really happy and satisfied in that regard. that there are definitely others in Estonia, but Flora is one of the most successful clubs in that respect," said Ševoldajeva.

Team captain Kristiina Tullus also attributed Flora's sixth consecutive title win to a collective effort from all involved

"I think it's about the work that's gone in over the years. Aleksandra has made a huge contribution to the team, the club's really big contribution to the team and the  enormous desire and will of the players to play football, to work hard and improve. That's the key to the success we've had here over the years," said Tullus.

Sporting Saku finished the season in second place behind Flora for the third season in a row. Tartu Tammeka ended up in third.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

