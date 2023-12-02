Liisa Varul out in Heraklion ITF tournament quarter-finals

Estonian tennis player Liisa Varul is out of the ITF tournament in Heraklion, Crete, after losing in three sets to Ginevra Parentini (Italy), in a lengthy three-set encounter.

The 19-year-old Varul, unranked by the WTA, qualified for the main draw in Heraklion and first overcame Romanian player Rianna Ioana Coreisa 6-4, 6-0.

In round two, after winning 6:1 in the first set, the Estonian went through on forfeit after Lavinia Tanasi, seeded third in the competition, withdrew.

However, this promising start went no further than the quarter finals after Parentini, 20, also unranked, won 6:3, 4:6, 6:3 in a lengthy two-and-a-half hour encounter.

Varul has also been able to take advantage of the forfeit system in the doubles; she and Patricija Paukstyte (Lithuania) on Friday went through to the semi-finals, without having to play a stroke, against Iona Teodora Sava and Lucia Tognoni in the semi-finals.

The ITF is a feeder circuit to the WTA (women's) and ATP (men's) tournaments.

