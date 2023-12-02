Liisa Varul out in Heraklion ITF tournament quarter-finals

News
Liisa Varul (here pictured taking part in the WTA Tallinn Tennis Tournament in 2022).
Liisa Varul (here pictured taking part in the WTA Tallinn Tennis Tournament in 2022). Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Estonian tennis player Liisa Varul is out of the ITF tournament in Heraklion, Crete, after losing in three sets to Ginevra Parentini (Italy), in a lengthy three-set encounter.

The 19-year-old Varul, unranked by the WTA, qualified for the main draw in Heraklion and first overcame Romanian player Rianna Ioana Coreisa 6-4, 6-0.

In round two, after winning 6:1 in the first set, the Estonian went through on forfeit after Lavinia Tanasi, seeded third in the competition, withdrew.

However, this promising start went no further than the quarter finals after Parentini, 20, also unranked, won 6:3, 4:6, 6:3 in a lengthy two-and-a-half hour encounter.

Varul has also been able to take advantage of the forfeit system in the doubles; she and Patricija Paukstyte (Lithuania) on Friday went through to the semi-finals, without having to play a stroke, against Iona Teodora Sava and Lucia Tognoni in the semi-finals.

The ITF is a feeder circuit to the WTA (women's) and ATP (men's) tournaments.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Anders Nõmm

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:19

Christmas, New Year tourism will not meet pre-Covid levels

12:05

Gallery: Tallinn's Old Town Christmas market opens

11:26

Court rules interior ministry defamed reputation of former PPA director

11:11

Estonian women's national football team in 1:0 away victory over Kazakhstan

10:52

Liisa Varul out in Heraklion ITF tournament quarter-finals

10:38

Snowfall to continue in Estonia Saturday, colder temperatures due next week

10:00

Italian Transavanguarde and Estonian rebel artist at Kumu museum

09:24

First advent candle to be lit on Tallinn's Raekoja plats this Sunday

08:50

Poland takes over NATO Air Policing duties in Estonia

01.12

Madli Marje Gildemann's 'Osmosis' represents Estonia at World New Music Days

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

01.12

Kaja Kallas posed with Lukashenko in Dubai on 'family photo'

01.12

Lux Express opens direct daily bus connections between Tallinn and Warsaw

28.11

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

30.11

Estonia's MFA warns against all travel to Russia

01.12

Finnair submits bid to provide Tartu-Helsinki flight route

01.12

Tallinn approves detailed plan for quarter between Solaris, Kaubamaja

01.12

Education Minister: 158 high schools in Estonia is too many

29.11

Kõlvart: Tallinn's new amusement park will embellish the city

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: