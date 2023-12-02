Estonian women's national football team in 1:0 away victory over Kazakhstan

The Estonian women's football team earned its third consecutive victory after beating Kazakhstan 1:0 away from home in its penultimate UEFA Women's Nations League group clash on Friday.

The result means they will finish either top or second place in Group C4.

Estonia started their campaign with a goalless draw at home against Kazakhstan followed by a 5:0 loss to Israel, but since then they have won three games in a row and built up a goal difference of +8.

The sole goal of Friday's match came early on, in the sixth minute, when striker Vlada Kubassova picked up a throw-in from defender Kelly Rosen, deftly beating the Kazakh defense and delivering a low cross right in front of the goal to an awaiting Kristina Bannikova, who remained on-side and slotted the ball home from five meters out.

Both Israel and Estonia are on 10 points, followed by Kazakhstan on five points. Last-placed Armenia have not opened their account.

This leaves Estonia and Israel to play off for the top Group C4 spot. That match will be played in Hungary, on Tuesday.

The winner will go through to Group B, while the runner-up will have the chance to do same via a playoff.

The 2023–24 UEFA Women's Nations League is the inaugural season of the UEFA Women's Nations League, an international women's football competition contested by the UEFA-affiliated senior women's national teams.

Group teams play against each other home-and-away in a round-robin format. The four group winners of League A will advance to the Nations League Finals, while the top two eligible teams in the Nations League Finals (excluding France as hosts) will qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

