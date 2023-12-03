Estonia playing for Euro 2024 finals Group D wildcard spot

The draw for the UEFA European Championship 2024 finals took place Saturday and, since Estonia is in with a theoretical chance of making it to Germany next summer, it might be timely to look at who they would join in the initial group games if they did so.

Saturday's draw started at 6 p.m., at the Elbphilharmonie hall in Hamburg, Germany.

Hamburg is one of 10 German cities which will be hosting group games next June and July, and will also be the venue for one of the quarter finals.

All the teams and which group they are in are now known, save for the three teams who come through the playoffs.

Estonia, were it to get through the playoffs, would take up the playoff "A" route, and would be placed in Group D – alongside the Netherlands, Austria, and France.

This is, for a team ranked 122nd in the world, which scored one point in its entire qualification campaign and finished its qualifying group firmly routed to the bottom, in all fairness, a tall order.

In any case, Estonia is up against Poland, who the team faces in its first playoffs game next March, as well as Wales, ranked 19th in the world, and neighboring Finland, in competition for the Group D spot.

In any case, one of these four teams will be going to Germany for next summer's Euro 2024.

Two other playoff places are up for grabs, in groups E and F.

The full draw is as follows:

Groups following Saturday's draw for Euro 2024. Source: UEFA

Estonia will face Poland away in its UEFA European Championships playoffs semi-final on March 21 next year.

The playoffs finals take place on March 26.

That Estonia is in the running even as teams which finished with a stronger showing in the qualifiers are not relates to how playoff places are distributed across the four tiers of the Nations League.

Estonia tops League D of this organization, and since not enough teams made it from Leagues A-C, Estonia is the final team to make up the numbers.

Euro 2024 starts June 14, 2024, and runs for one month.

--

