Estonian head coach names 25-man squad for January training camp

The Estonian men's national football team line up for the game against Austria in November.
The Estonian men's national football team line up for the game against Austria in November. Source: Priit Mürk / ERR
Estonian men's national football team head coach Thomas Häberli has named the 25 players who will be in the squad to travel to Cyprus for a week-long training camp in January. Estonia will also face Sweden in an international game during the camp.

There are nine potential debutants among the Estonian squad selected for January's training camp. However, several key players from non-Estonian clubs are also missing as the camp takes place outside the official FIFA international playing window.

Erko Jonne Tõugjas (Flora Tallinn), Soufian Gouram (Hertha BSC), Henrik Ojamaa (Flora Tallinn), Ioan Yakovlev (FCI Levadia) and Markus Soomets (Flora Tallinn) are all out with injury, while Alex Matthias Tamm (Nõmme Kalju) and Karel Mustmaa (Benfica) are also absent.

The players will mee for the camp on January 5 in Tallinn, before heading to Cyprus from  January 6 – 13 for training just outside the town of Paphos. The side will play an international match against Sweden on Friday, January 12. The game starts at 8 p.m. local time at the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium in Paphos.

Despite failing to win a match in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, Estonia still have a chance of reaching the finals. They face Poland away from home in March, with the winner set to take on either Wales or Finland to earn a place at the tournament in Germany next summer.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

Estonian head coach names 25-man squad for January training camp

