Seven players handed debuts as Estonia lose narrowly to Sweden in friendly

The Estonian men's national football team lost 1-2 in a friendly match against Sweden on Friday. The match took place during the squad's training camp in Cyprus.

Both sides used the occasion to experiment, with Estonian head coach Thomas Häberli handing national team debuts to Kevor Palumets (Zulte Waregem), Kristo Hussar (Flora Tallinn), Andreas Vaher (SC Freiburg II), Nikita Mihhailov (Flora Tallinn), Ramol Sillamaa (Jong KAA Ghent), Oskar Hõim (Paide Linnameeskond) and Robert Veering (Flora Tallinn).

It was Palumets, who broke the deadlock after winning the ball in the Swedish penalty area and firing in the first goal after 19 minutes.

11 minutes later, Sweden drew level through Sebastian Nanasi (Mälmo FF).

Sweden's winner came eight minutes into the second half. Mälmo's Taha Ali broke through on the right and his pin-point cross found his club-mate Isaac Kiese Thelin, who did the rest.

The Estonian men's national team have been in Cyprus all week for a winter training camp just outside the town of Paphos.

