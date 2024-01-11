X

Estonian head coach Häberli delighted with Cyprus training camp

Thomas Häberli.
Thomas Häberli. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The Estonian men's national football squad are in Cyprus this week for a training camp. Ahead of Friday's international clash with Sweden, head coach Thomas Häberli said he was happy with the preparations so far.

After jetting off to Cyprus without several key players, who were unable to join from their foreign clubs, Häberli brought 25 players to the camp, ten of whom are in the running to make their national team debuts against Sweden.

"We've got a lot of new players, so for some of them we were repeating old things and for the new players everything was new. We need to get everyone on the same page so that everyone knows what we want to do and what our principles are," said Häberli.

 "In that sense it was a special camp, but they are getting better every day. That was important. And now we want to see these new faces out on the pitch."

"We've got fantastic facilities here, good pitches. The players have done a good job, we've had a good week. Everybody has been fit and worked hard. Everything has gone the way we wanted. We can be proud," said Häberli.

The side will play an international match against Sweden on Friday, January 12. The game starts at 8 p.m. local time at the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium in Paphos.

Speaking about the game against Sweden, Häberli highlighted the importance of working as a team and staying solid at the back.

"We have to work as a team, otherwise it will be difficult. [Sweden] are strong, they have good individual skills. We have to stay together, fight hard and defend. We have to be clinical in the box when we get chances and score goals," he said

"But the main thing is that they don't score. That's our main target."

The Estonian squad for the training camp is:

Goalkeepers

Karl Andre Vallner (FCI Levadia)
Evert Grünvald (Flora Tallinn)
Henri Perk (Nõmme Kalju)

Defenders

Ken Kallaste (Flora Tallinn)
Nikita Baranov (FC Pyunik Yerevan)

Rasmus Peetson (FCI Levadia)
Marco Lukka (Flora Tallinn)
Edgar Tur (FCI Levadia)
Kristo Hussar (Flora Tallinn)

Andreas Vaher (No club)
Robert Veering (Flora Tallinn)

Georg Pank (Tallinna Kalev)

Midfielders and forwards

Konstantin Vassiljev (Flora Tallinn)
Sergei Zenjov (Flora Tallinn)
Martin Miller (Flora Tallinn)

Frank Liivak (No club)
Mihkel Ainsalu (FCI Levadia)
Mark Oliver Roosnupp (FCI Levadia)

Nikita Vassiljev (FCI Levadia)
Mark Anders Lepik (Flora Tallinn)
Robi Saarma (Paide Linnameeskond)
Oskar Hõim (Paide Linnameeskond)
Nikita Mihhailov (Flora Tallinn)
Kevor Palumets (S.V. Zulte Waregem)
Ramol Sillamaa (KAA Gent)

--

Editor: Michael Cole

