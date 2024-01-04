Estonian men's national team prepare for training camp in Cyprus

The Estonian men's national football squad is due to head out to Cyprus on Saturday for a training camp in Cyprus. Frank Liivak's return is one of several changes made to head coach Thomas Häberli's 25-man squad ahead of the trip.

Former Sligo Rovers star Frank Liivak, FCI Levadia forward Nikita Vassiljev and Tallinna Kalev defender Georg Pank will all now join up with the squad. Meanwhile Märten Kuusk (Ujpest FC), Markus Poom (Shamrock Rovers) and Rauno Alliku (Flora Tallinn), who were originally named in the squad are set to miss out for various reasons.

The group traveling to Cyprus includes ten potential national team debutants. However, several key players from non-Estonian clubs are also missing as the camp takes place outside the official FIFA international playing window.

Erko Jonne Tõugjas (Flora Tallinn), Soufian Gouram (Hertha BSC), Henrik Ojamaa (Flora Tallinn), Ioan Yakovlev (FCI Levadia) and Markus Soomets (Flora Tallinn) are all out with injury, while Alex Matthias Tamm (Nõmme Kalju) and Karel Mustmaa (Benfica) are also absent.

The players will meet for the camp on January 5 in Tallinn, before heading to Cyprus from January 6 – 13 for training just outside the town of Paphos. The side will play an international match against Sweden on Friday, January 12. The game starts at 8 p.m. local time at the Stelios Kyriakides Stadium in Paphos.

The updated squad for the training camp is:

Goalkeepers

Karl Andre Vallner (FCI Levadia)

Evert Grünvald (Flora Tallinn)

Henri Perk (Nõmme Kalju)

Defenders

Ken Kallaste (Flora Tallinn)

Nikita Baranov (FC Pyunik Yerevan)

Rasmus Peetson (FCI Levadia)

Marco Lukka (Flora Tallinn)

Edgar Tur (FCI Levadia)

Kristo Hussar (Flora Tallinn)

Andreas Vaher (No club)

Robert Veering (Flora Tallinn)

Georg Pank (Tallinna Kalev)

Midfielders and forwards

Konstantin Vassiljev (Flora Tallinn)

Sergei Zenjov (Flora Tallinn)

Martin Miller (Flora Tallinn)

Frank Liivak (No club)

Mihkel Ainsalu (FCI Levadia)

Mark Oliver Roosnupp (FCI Levadia)

Nikita Vassiljev (FCI Levadia)

Mark Anders Lepik (Flora Tallinn)

Robi Saarma (Paide Linnameeskond)

Oskar Hõim (Paide Linnameeskond)

Nikita Mihhailov (Flora Tallinn)

Kevor Palumets (S.V. Zulte Waregem)

Ramol Sillamaa (KAA Gent)

