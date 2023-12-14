Estonian top-flight club Nõmme Kalju escape FIFA transfer ban

News
Nõmme Kalju.
Nõmme Kalju. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian Meistriliiga side Nõmme Kalju have escaped a FIFA transfer ban after paying off the outstanding salary owed to former head coach Eddie Cardoso.

Last week, FIFA imposed a transfer ban on Estonian top-flight club Nõmme Kalju due to the club having not paid off the contract of former head coach Eddie Cardoso, which was terminated early, Estonian football portal Soccernet.ee wrote.

On Wednesday, Kalju president Kuno Tehva and Cardoso's lawyer Duarte Costa confirmed to Soccernet.ee that the coach has now been paid the full amount owed. This means that Kalju's international transfer ban will be lifted, so they are once again free to attract new players from outside Estonia.

In May, FIFA ruled that Kalju would have to pay compensation to Cardoso for terminating his contract early. A clause was added into the ruling stating that if the payment was not made within 45 days, the club would be banned from registering any new players - domestic or international - until the full amount was paid.

In July, Kalju took FIFA's decision to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the hope of launching an appeal. However, the club later changed tack, with Kalju president Kuno Tehva promising Cardoso would receive the money when the club was able to pay it.

More information can be found (in Estonian) on the Soccernet.ee portal here.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

