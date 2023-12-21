Several domestic records broken on day one of Estonian short course championships

Daniel Zaitsev.
Daniel Zaitsev. Source: ERR
Swimmer Daniel Zaitsev put in the best results on the opening day of the national short course swimming championships in Kohtla-Järve on Wednesday, and several age-group domestic records were set.

In the 50 meter freestyle heats, Zaitsev (21.30) took first place and shaved off three hundredths of a second off his PB and was only four hundredths of a second off the domestic record, put in by Ralf Tribuntsov at the recent European championships.

Zaitsev, who is in training for his first ever Olympics in Paris next year, took another individual win on Wednesday in the 100-meter butterfly heats, beating training partner Alex Ahtiainen in the process.

Meanwhile Kirke Madar set an Estonian junior record in the women's 100 meters butterfly with a time of 59.85.

Maari Randväli's time of 1.01.46 in the same distance was also a new record in her age category, while Emily-Pärli Jäärats set a new age group record in the 200-meter backstroke (2:23.34).

Meanwhile Mariangela Boitšuk set a national record in the women's 50-meter backstroke relay, with a time of 27.91 in the opening heat.

Lars Kuljus (24.17) similarly set a boys Estonian junior record in the 50 meter backstroke. 

Tristan Scott Hansalu finished top in the breaststroke over 100 meters, with a time of 1:03.93

Maria Romanjuk, who was reportedly recovering from a cold, won the 100-meter breaststroke and the 200-meter freestyle on the opening day, in her category.

The competition continues Thursday and Friday.

Top Estonian swimmer and European champion Eneli Jefimova did not compete in her primary event on Wednesday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

