Jefimova and Õiglane named 2023 Tallinn Athletes of the Year

On Wednesday, the awards were handed out for the City of Tallinn's top athletes of the year during a ceremony at the Estonia Concert Hall.

16-year-old Eneli Jefimova, who recently won gold and silver medals at the European Short Course Swimming Championships in Romania, was chosen as Tallinn's best female athlete of the year as well the city's the most outstanding young athlete.

In addition to Jefimova, other nominees for the Tallinn Female Athlete of the Year 2023 prize were figure skater Niina Petrõkina, Thai boxer Astrid Johanna Grents, biathlete Tuuli Tomingas and orienteer Reeda Tuula-Fjodorov.

The award for Tallinn's top male athlete of the year went decathlete Janek Õiglane, who finished sixth at the World Championships in Budapest, picking up 8,524 points.

BC Kalev/Cramo, who reached the semi-finals of the FIBA Europe Cup in the spring, were named best team in the city.

Swimmer Keira Rattur was named Tallinn's best para athlete of the year.

--

