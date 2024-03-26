Estonia's para-athletes win medals galore in Turkey

Estonia's Keira Rattur and Aleksandra Elisabeth Jenkins have returned home with medals galore from the 2024 Trisome Games and 11th World Down Syndrome International Swimming Organization (DSISO) Championships in Antalya, Turkey. Rattur set two new European swimming records at the games, while Jenkins won four golds for gymnastics.

Estonia's Keira Rattur was crowned world champion in Anatalya for the 50m and 100m breaststroke. The Estonian set new European records for both events in the process. Not content with winning two golds, Rattur also picked up a bronze medal in the 200m discipline.

At the Trisome Games, gymnast Aleksandra Elisabeth Jenkins picked up four gold medals for Estonia. Jenkins was best in the world at the horse vault, parallel bars, the freestyle and all-round disciplines.

Among Estonia's other swimmers involved in the championships were Eric Tött and Kaspar Paul Loik. Tött finished fifth in two distance events, while Loik was fifth in one. Meanwhile, Hardi Pais finished eighth, Paula Ploom was 14th and Ingel Õunmaal 17th in their respective events.

"Double world champion, new European records, regular finals places – these are the achievements of our top competitors at the recent World Championships in Turkey," said Rattur's coach Jan Joonas Viirpuu. "The achievements speak for themselves, the training has been very successful. As a coach, I'm really happy about a successful World Championships."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!