Tänak-Järveoja crowned best sports team fourth time in a row

Martin Järveoja at the Spordiaasta tähed 2022 gala.
Martin Järveoja at the Spordiaasta tähed 2022 gala.
WRC rally duo Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja were crowned Estonia's best sports team for the fourth consecutive time at the "Spordiaasta tähed 2022" (Stars of the Sports Year) gala.

Tänak-Järveoja finished the 2022 WRC season in second place, winning three rallies – Italy, Finland and Belgium – and making the podium another five times.

The pair was first picked as the year's best sports team in 2018. Tänak has also been elected athlete of the year and male athlete of the year in the past.

Other nominees included an Estonian coxed four team and a disc golf team.

The sports team of the year was picked by adding up popular votes, as well as those of sports journalists and associations, with a total of 61,032 unique voters participating alongside 69 sports organizations and 44 journalists.

Editor: Maarja Värv, Marcus Turovski

