FIA confirms Rally Estonia 2023 to take place next July in Tartu

World motorsport governing body the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile), has confirmed the calendar for next year's World Rally Championship (WRC). Round eight of the championship will be held in Tartu, Estonia in July.

Estonia is set to host a stage of the FIA World Rally Championship for the fourth year in a row. WRC Rally Estonia 2023 will take place in Tartu, as well as on the roads of Otepää, Elva, Kanepi, Kambja, Peipsiääre and Mustvee, on July 20 – 23 next year.

While for the last two years the WRC Rally Estonia has been the seventh round of the championship, next year it will be round eight, after Rally Kenya and before Rally Finland.

For the fourth consecutive year, Rally Estonia will be hosted by the Estonian National Museum (ERM) in Tartu, with start and finish podium to be set up in Tartu Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) as it was in 2022.

"We are really happy that the Rally Estonia tradition will continue next year and are very grateful for the contribution and support of the Estonian state and local authorities as well as all our private sector supporters and, of course, rally fans," said Rally Estonia Director Urmo Aava. "We would also like to thank the WRC promoters and the FIA for their excellent cooperation and trust."

"Rally Estonia is a major event for the whole family, generating an annual economic return of around €10 million and reaching more than 800 million viewers worldwide via WRC All Live," Aava continued. "In addition to the emotions generated on-site, every year Estonia gains even more recognition as an innovative country to travel and invest in. Estonians have caught the world's attention and earned recognition as innovative and professional organizers of major events."

"This path was paved many years ago by the organizers of the Otepää World Ski Championships, and it is great to see that more top sporting events have come and are coming to Estonia," added Aava.

"The WRC is keen to continue working with Estonia in the future and has made Rally Estonia an offer (to continue hosting the event) until 2026. Due to the global situation, things are challenging, but if all goes well, we would like to sign the next three-year contract in spring," he said.

"It is a great pleasure to announce that Rally Estonia will host the world's premier motorsport event, the World Rally Championship, for the fourth consecutive year. We cannot take this for granted. It is the result of a lot of hard work and effort by a lot of people and institutions," said Rally Estonia Commercial Director Tarmo Hõbe.

"Now that the FIA has confirmed the calendar and the dates for the Estonian stage of the WRC (World Rally Championship) are known, it would be a good idea for rally fans to start making their plans for next summer now. That way, Rally Estonia and friends can spend a nice and enjoyable weekend in south Estonia at the end of July," he said.

"Despite the difficult situation, both in the world and in Estonia, we are once again going to give our best along with the entire organizing team to put on a top-class round of the World Rally Championship," said Hõbe.

"Just like we did this year, our aim is to move back to traditional rallying and offer rally fans even more varied experiences on the ground, both at the speed tests and in the spectator areas," Hõbe added.

2023 FIA World Rally Championship Calendar:

January 19-22 Rally Monte-Carlo, Monaco

February 9-12 Rally Sweden

March 16-19 Guanajuato Rally of Mexico

April 20-23 Croatia Rally

May 11-14 Vodafone Rally de Portugal

June 1-4 Rally Italia Sardegnia

June 22-25 Safari Rally Kenya

July 20-23 Rally Estonia

August 3-6 Secto Rally Finland

September 7-10 Eko Akropolis Rally Greece

September 28 - October 1 Rally Chile Biobio

October 26-29 Central Europe Rally (Austria, Czech Republic and Germany)

November 16-19 Forum8 Rally Japan

