Estonian Meistriliiga preview: Experts tip FCI Levadia for 2024 title

This Friday, March 1, sees the start of the 2024 Meistriliiga season. With the help of top Estonian football experts, ERR show "Spordipühapäev" took a closer look at the top-flight sides' pre-season preparations and made some predictions for the campaign to come.

The 2023 Estonian Meistriliiga (Estonia's top domestic men's football league) season was the most competitive for decades, with many also considering it to have be the most exciting. There was a feeling that the season could mark the start of a new, prosperous era for Estonian domestic football league. Whether that turns out to be the case, remains to be seen.

This season is expected to be a little different to previous ones, as Estonia's top clubs have largely replaced their pre-season matches against one another, with games against the biggest sides from neighboring Latvia, during the inaugural "Livonian Winter League." But what conclusions can be drawn from those games in terms of the season ahead?

"The Livonian Winter League has been very positive for Estonian clubs. Different opponents, different games and they have also had to adapt to completely new conditions. Estonian clubs know each other inside out, but when you are up against a completely unfamiliar Latvian team that you know nothing about, on the one hand it makes you prepared for the unexpected and on the other hand it provides a different challenge," Kasper Elissaar, editor-in-chief of Soccernet.ee, Estonia's leading online football portal, told ERR Sport.

The Livonian Winter League has certainly caused a bit of a stir, with The Guardian even suggesting a combined Baltic League could be the way go in future. However, is the difference in levels between Estonian and Latvian clubs really so big?

Estonian clubs suffered several unexpected losses during the competition. However, at the same time, the Latvian clubs that lost, also managed to underperform Estonian clubs. This winter league was just for preparation, but it has been very refreshing for the clubs.

Perhaps the most important thing for the clubs is that the winter has been mentally refreshing because they have played against different opponents. They won't go into the season with a light-hearted approach," explained Elissaar.

Estonian champions Flora in action during the Livonian Winter League clash with FK Liepaja. Source: FK Liepaja

But first, let's go back to the 2023 seasons. From the off, two title contenders stood out very clearly: FC Flora, who ultimately became champions for the 15th time, and FCI Levadia, who ended up just two points away from winning the coveted trophy.

However, but Flora in particular, have provided several talking points in the run-up to the 2024 season. Head coach Jürgen Henn, who won four league titles in six years, has left the club, while national team players Ken Kallaste, Henrik Pürg, Michael Lilander, Martin Miller and Henrik Ojamaa have also all departed for pastures new. Players of a similar caliber have not been brought in to replace them and instead the side has been subject to a significant amount of rebuilding.

Joel Indermitte, head coach of the Estonian men's U-19 national team and former assistant coach at Flora Tallinn, said Flora could certainly mount a title challenge. "Flora have the same 13 to 15 players. They are capable of competing for the title. It's more a question of when injuries come, whether the youngsters can adapt quickly or step up. Of course, the coaching team is also under scrutiny – how they will cope with all this and what choices will they make," said Indermitte.

Jürgen Henn departed as Flora Tallinn head coach at the end of last season. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Indermitte was joined by football fan and "4-4-2" presenter Mario Tromp.

"While we have previously talked about Flora as clear title favorites, this picture has now changed, though perhaps not enormously. Flora have players at a very good level in Estonian terms. The youngsters who have been brought in are well-known talents in Estonian football circles, and some of them could go on to play really brilliantly," said Tromp.

"If we are talking about a philosophy, in the case of Flora, the last few years have shown that they have not had a real profile. Obviously, it will be difficult for them to get involved in the title race in the first year, but I believe that in the long run Flora will be a stronger team than they were last year," he added.

Flora's big rivals FCI Levadia have made fewer changes since the end of last season. Their line-up has seemingly got stronger, and Levadia's preparations for the year ahead may also work in their favor. Rather than playing friendly games locally, Levadia headed to Spain for a training camp and practice games against higher-level opponents in the February sun.

"For me, Levadia are favorites for the title. While at this point last year they had some turbulent moments and some people thought maybe they wouldn't even get into the medal game (i.e. the match to decide the title), now, for the second year in a row, the team is united and the most title-ready when compared to all the others. For me, it would be a surprise if Levadia don't win the championship," said Tromp.

"What happened to Levadia in Spain was still great. They played a lot of games there against very good opponents and were put under a lot of pressure. For sure, this kind of experience is very good for team spirit. And when you think about who has had the toughest games in the run-up to the start of the season, then Levadia is definitely that team. They played there against the Ukrainian league leaders and Spanish La Liga sides," Elissaar said.

FCI Levadia Tallinn during a pre-season training camp in Spain. Source: Tallinna FCI Levadia

Our experts believe that Paide Linnameeskond could get involved in this year's title race alongside the big two from Tallinn. Paide club president Veiko Veskimäe said last year, that in three years' time they hope to emerge as a team capable of regularly competing for the Estonian championship. Indermitte and Tromp also agree on Paide's potential issues.

"Paide have added depth, which is crucial for a title-winning team. They have experienced players, and players with a winning mentality, so the addition of guys like Henrik Ojamaa adds a lot to the team. The challenge for Paide is that their coaching team follows a very specific style of play. But will that style of play translate into results and goals?" asked Indermitte.

"For the first time, Paide head coach Ivan Stojkovic will be able to prepare for the season according to his own plans. He has said that he is very much in the mold of Roberto De Zerbi (head coach of English top-flight club Brighton and Hove Albion – ed.). If we look at the individual quality of the players in the top leagues in Estonia and England, it is quite different. Let's see how Estonian players adapt to this extremely demanding playing philosophy," Tromp added.

But what have been the most significant or important transfers in the Premium Liiga so far this winter?

"There haven't been any really big shocks. When it comes to Estonian players, Henrik Ojamaa's move from Flora to Paide has been the most talked about. I think that's the most significant transfer, but will it have the biggest impact on the results of the games? I doubt that a bit," Tromp said.

Henrik Ojamaa. Source: Albert Kerstna

There is always a new name that pops up and surprises people. Who can we expect to break through this season?

"First of all, we could expect some surprises at Flora, if any of the youngsters there are able to play their way into the picture. Last year we saw (18-year-old defender) Robert Veering, but (16-year-old midfielder) Tony Varjund also has a chance of breaking through. Levadia tend not to have these kinds of players. At Paide, (16-year-old forward) Patrik Kristal has been talked about a lot, but will he be trusted in important games? It's down to the coaches really as to whether the youngsters get their chance or not," said Indermitte.

Finally we reach the toughest, but perhaps at the same time, also the easiest question. All three experts that FCI Levadia will be the 2024 Estonian champions.

"As a Flora fan, I'd like to say Flora, but if I'm honest, at the moment it seems that Levadia are a touch better than all the others," said Indermitte.

We'll find out in November whether our experts' predictions prove to be correct. The Estonian men's Meistriliiga season kicks off on March 1 when reigning champions Flora Tallinn take on top-flight newcomers Nõmme United at the Sportland Arena.

--

