X

Laadi alla uus Eesti Raadio äpp, kust leiad kõik ERRi raadiojaamad, suure muusikavaliku ja podcastid.

Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp
Laadi alla uus
Eesti Raadio äpp

Estonia men's national team to face Switzerland in friendly this June

News
The Estonian men's national football team line up for the game against Austria in November.
The Estonian men's national football team line up for the game against Austria in November. Source: Priit Mürk / ERR
News

The Estonian men's national football team will play Switzerland in a friendly match on June 4 at the Swissporarena in Lucerne.

The two sides have met on four previous occasions. Their last encounter was at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn in 2015, when the visitors came away with a 1-0 victory thanks to a Ragnar Klavan own goal in injury time.

Switzerland is currently 18th in the FIFA world rankings and has already secured a place at this summer's European Championship finals in Germany.

Estonia still has a chance of joining them should they overcome Poland in a qualifying playoff next month and then also defeat either Finland or Wales.

Regardless of the outcome of the Poland clash, Estonia will be in action on March 26, with the two defeated semi-finalists from the playoffs also set to meet.

In June, the Baltic Tournament takes place, with Estonia facing the Faroe Islands at home in the semi-finals. The result of that match will determine the venue for Estonia's second game of the tournament, which will be against either Latvia or Lithuania. A win against the Faroe Islands will mean a place in the final, while defeat would force Estonia into the third/fourth place play-off.

The next UEFA Nations League campaign kicks off in the fall, with Estonia in a League C sub-group with Sweden, Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

Estonia's fixture list for 2024 so far looks like this:

March 21: Euro 2024 play-off semi-final versus Poland (Away)

March 26: Euro 2024 play-off final / Friendly versus Finland (Home) or versus Wales (Away)

June 4: Friendly versus Switzerland (Swissporarena stadium)

June 8: Baltic Tournament semi-final versus Faroe Islands (A. Le Coq Arena)

June 11: Second game of the Baltic Tournament versus Latvia or Lithuania.

September 5: Nations League versus Slovakia (A. Le Coq Arena)

September 8: Nations League versus Sweden (Away)

October 11: Nations League versus Azerbaijan (A. Le Coq Arena)

October 14: Nations League versus Sweden (A. Le Coq Arena)

October 16: Nations League versus Azerbaijan (Away)

November 19: Nations League versus Slovakia (Away).

More fixtures will be added should Estonia reach the finals of Euro 2024

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

eesti laul 2024

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:20

Prosecutor's office will not start criminal proceedings into Nordica

20:51

Urmas Varblane: State does not know what it wants to achieve in economic policy

20:49

Anti-corruption group: Personalized state plan unethically prepared

20:20

'Voice of Canvas' to combine Ukrainian art, music and storytelling in Tartu

19:55

Elron's new trains will have vending machines

19:43

Car tax bill passes first Riigikogu reading

19:20

Estonia men's national team to face Switzerland in friendly this June

19:09

Estonian FM: We are not afraid to stand up for Ukraine's victory

18:58

Finance ministry promises to amend state budget for teachers' raises payout

18:30

Construction of car tunnel connecting Ülemiste City and downtown stalled

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.02

Foreign intelligence agency concerned over Russia-China citizens' rights abroad statement

13.02

Kallas on Russia's wanted list: This is a familiar scare tactic Updated

06.02

Military spending expert: Russia unable to replace weapons pulled from storage

13.02

Foreign Intelligence Service: Russia's offensive capabilities near Estonia to increase Updated

13:53

Baltics summon Russian chargés d'affaires over wanted list Updated

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

13.02

Ministry starting talks to close dozens of Estonia's smaller high schools

08:30

Estonian foreign minister: We must move towards two-state solution

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: