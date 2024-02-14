Estonia men's national team to face Switzerland in friendly this June

The Estonian men's national football team will play Switzerland in a friendly match on June 4 at the Swissporarena in Lucerne.

The two sides have met on four previous occasions. Their last encounter was at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn in 2015, when the visitors came away with a 1-0 victory thanks to a Ragnar Klavan own goal in injury time.

Switzerland is currently 18th in the FIFA world rankings and has already secured a place at this summer's European Championship finals in Germany.

Estonia still has a chance of joining them should they overcome Poland in a qualifying playoff next month and then also defeat either Finland or Wales.

Regardless of the outcome of the Poland clash, Estonia will be in action on March 26, with the two defeated semi-finalists from the playoffs also set to meet.

In June, the Baltic Tournament takes place, with Estonia facing the Faroe Islands at home in the semi-finals. The result of that match will determine the venue for Estonia's second game of the tournament, which will be against either Latvia or Lithuania. A win against the Faroe Islands will mean a place in the final, while defeat would force Estonia into the third/fourth place play-off.

The next UEFA Nations League campaign kicks off in the fall, with Estonia in a League C sub-group with Sweden, Azerbaijan and Slovakia.

Estonia's fixture list for 2024 so far looks like this:

March 21: Euro 2024 play-off semi-final versus Poland (Away)

March 26: Euro 2024 play-off final / Friendly versus Finland (Home) or versus Wales (Away)

June 4: Friendly versus Switzerland (Swissporarena stadium)

June 8: Baltic Tournament semi-final versus Faroe Islands (A. Le Coq Arena)

June 11: Second game of the Baltic Tournament versus Latvia or Lithuania.

September 5: Nations League versus Slovakia (A. Le Coq Arena)

September 8: Nations League versus Sweden (Away)

October 11: Nations League versus Azerbaijan (A. Le Coq Arena)

October 14: Nations League versus Sweden (A. Le Coq Arena)

October 16: Nations League versus Azerbaijan (Away)

November 19: Nations League versus Slovakia (Away).

More fixtures will be added should Estonia reach the finals of Euro 2024

