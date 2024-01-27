Tallinn to host 95 high-level international sports events in 2024

Tallinn is set to host and support 95 high-level international sports events throughout 2024, including 16 different European Championships and stages of world and European cup competitions.

According to a press release, the City of Tallinn is will provide a total of €645,000 in financial support for the organization of these international sporting events.

Throughout the year, these title and major competitions will bring thousands of top athletes, youth athletes, and sports enthusiasts from over a hundred countries around the world to the Estonian capital.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Tiit Terik (Center) highlighted that Tallinn serves as the hub of Estonian sports, hosting numerous international competitions annually, which have established their place in the sports events calendar.

"All these activities will also help Tallinn prepare for the year 2025 when we will be the European Capital of Sport, and preparations and programs for this will commence shortly," Terik said.

Tallinn's sports events calendar for 2024 is diverse, featuring a wide range of major events such as the IRONMAN 70.3 Tallinn European Triathlon Championships, U21 Judo European Championships, Powerboat Racing World Championships (GT-30 and OSY-400 classes), and European Championships in the F-125 Powerboat class.

The schedule also includes the European Disc Golf Festival, the Winter Swimming World Championships, as well as traditional major events like the Tallinn International Horse Show, one leg of the Judo World Championship, and the European Pool Championship.

Erkki Kasenurme, the organizer of the Winter Swimming World Championships, said there has been remarkable transformation of their small community event into a world championship.

"Our winter swimming community contributes significantly, and in addition to the undoubtedly exciting World Championships, we also plan an exceptional relay swim in icy waters. Such an event has never been attempted at a world championship before, and we hope to set a world record in relay winter swimming," Kasenurme said.

Ralf Rogov, head organizer of the European Disc Golf Festival Tallinn 2024, announced that in July, Tallinn will welcome the world's best disc golfers in both the women's and men's categories. "Last summer's well-organized European Disc Golf Championships secured us a license for the Disc Golf Pro Tour, and this summer, we will host a leg of the World Cup series in Estonia for the first time," Rogov said.

When it comes to team sports, there is also an exciting season ahead with FIBA EuroBasket 2025 qualification matches in basketball, where fans can already begin cheering for the Estonian men's national team from February 26. In volleyball, there sis the CEV European Championships 2026 qualification matches, while in handball European and World Championship qualification matches will be played in Tallinn.

Football fans can see UEFA Nations League home games for both the women's and men's national teams, and in ice hockey there is the U18 IIHF World Championships Division I Group B tournament in the spring, where France, Slovenia, Italy, South Korea, and Lithuania will all be competing.

--

