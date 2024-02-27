Gallery: Estonia men's basketball team in historic win over Lithuania

Estonia's men's basketball team triumphed at home over basketball powerhouse Lithuania in their FIBA Eurobasket 2025 Group H qualifier on Thursday, winning 65:59.

This was Estonia's first win, leaving aside a Baltic Chain tournament in 2020, in an official competitive match over the southernmost, and most basketball-crazy of the Baltic states, and means Estonia remains undefeated in the qualifiers so far, after two rounds.

While the hosts were 15:2 down against the three-time olympic bronze medalists, with a little over two minutes to go in the first quarter at the Kalev sports hall, they responded with a 16:0 streak and took the quarter by the slimmest of margins, 18:17.

In the second quarter, Estonia increased its lead to 12 points, though Lithuania strung together seven points before the end of the period, taking the score to 41:37 at the halfway mark.

After a slow start to the third period in which both teams committed errors and were jittery, it was Lithuania's turn to score more points, which it did 13 to nine, taking the overall score to 50 apiece heading into the fourth quarter.

The hosts stayed on top thereafter, and with the score 59:56 in their favor, again outscoring Lithuania in the last couple of minutes to take the quarter 15:9 and the match 65:59.

Estonia hit 25 of 64 shots from the court, Lithuania 20 of 51 (both a rate of 39 percent, while Estonia won off the backboard, 48:29.

Both teams turned over a dozen times.

Small forward Janari Jõesaar (Anwil Włocławek) took 18 points and six rebounds, center Maik-Kalev Kotsar ( Saski Baskonia) 11 points and 13 reboads, Team captain Siim-Sander Vene scored 13 points and took five rebounds while point guard Kristian Kullamäe (Bilbao Basket ) socred six points and was involved in nine assists.

Edgaras Ulanovas (Žalgiris Kaunas ) was Lithuania's highest scorer with 16 points.

Estonia now tops Group H after two games, while Lithuania is in third – Macedonia separates them – and Poland is currently in fourth place in the group.

The qualifiers take a break now until November, when Estonia will next face Poland, away.

Eurobasket 2025 is to take place August-September of next year.

--

