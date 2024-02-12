Estonian basketball star Henri Drell hits career high for Windy City Bulls

Estonian men's basketball star Henri Drell put in the best performance of his career so far for the Windy City Bulls, leading his team to a 113-99 victory over the Raptors 905 on Sunday in the NBA G League.

Drell played 32 minutes on Sunday, scoring 38 points (13/22 from the field, 6/13 from long range, 4/4 from the free throw line), grabbed 12 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two turnovers. It was the best individual performance of the Estonian's career to date.

Adama Sanogo supported Drell with 24 points, while Onuralp Bitim also added 18. Kobi Simmons scored 24 points for the Raptors. Windy City are now in 13th place in the Eastern Conference with six wins and 11 losses.

Drell has appeared in 14 games for the Windy City Bulls, so far this season, averaging 13.4 points, 7.6 boards, 1.5 steals, 1.3 shot-blocks and 2.4 assists.

The Windy City Bulls are in the NBA G League and are affiliated with the Chicago Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls next opponents in the NBA are the Atlanta Hawks on February 13. Two days later, they play the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road and then host the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics on February 23, rounding off a busy week.

Drell has been on the bench for the Chicago Bulls on several occasions but has yet to be given any playing time. When he does, he will become only the second Estonian basketball player after Martin Müürsepp to play in the NBA. Müürsepp made 10 appearances for the Miami Heat and 73 for the Dallas Mavericks in the late 1990s.

