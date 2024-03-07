X

Estonia's Henri Drell hits 21 points for Windy City in win over Vipers

News
Henri Drell.
Henri Drell. Source: Flickr/Windy City Bulls
News

Estonian basketball star Henri Drell's run of good from continued on Wednesday. Drell put in another solid performance in the NBA G-League, scoring 21 points and grabbing ten rebounds for the Windy City Bulls on the road against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

The Bulls ended the opening quarter seven points ahead, before allowing their opponents to draw level during the second quarter. Windy City then eked out a ten-point lead and headed into half-time a 61-51 in front.

In the third quarter, Drell's team extended their advantage to 19 points, but then the Vipers rallied, pulling the deficit back to within three points going into the final quarter.

The game turned on its head entirely as the home side's momentum built in the final quarter and the took a seven-point lead. The Vipers were still five-points up with just a minute and a half to play. However, with 60 seconds left, with Adama Sanogo having scored four points for Windy City, Ryan Arcidiacono took advantage of a Vipers fumble to put the visitors back in front.

With Sanogo then keeping his cool from the free-throw line, the Bulls found themselves three ahead with clock ticking down.

The Valley Vipers had one last chance to tie the game, but Jarrett Culver's long-range shot over Henri Drell's outstretched arm failed to find the basket and the Bulls held on for a 111-108 (29-22, 32-29, 21-28, 29-29) victory.

Drell once again had a strong game, finishing with 21 points (2/5/7, 3/8 from 3, 1/2 from the free throw line), ten rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal. It was the Estonian's sixth double-double this season.

Sanogo was the game's top scorer, adding nine rebounds to his 26 points. Shooting guard Jalen Harris scored 12 and picked up 13 assists.

The Windy City Bulls have won 11 games and lost 13 so far this season, which leaves them in twelfth place in the G-League Eastern Conference. The regular season ends on March 30, followed by the play-offs from April 2.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste, Michael Cole

