Kalev/Cramo unbeaten at home all season in Latvian-Estonian Basketball League

On Tuesday, BC Kalev/Cramo won their final home game of the regular season in the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League, beating Ventspils 81-60. The Estonian team finished the regular season without a single defeat on their home court.

Kalev/Cramo were 26-20 up after the first period before turning up the heat in the second.

For an eight-minute spell in the second quarter, Kalev/Cramo prevented their Latvian opponents from scoring as the Estonian team hit 13 points without reply. As a result, Kalev/Cramo were 46-27 up at the halfway mark.

By the middle of the third quarter, Kalev/Cramo's lead had increased to 30 points, before having to wait four and a half minutes for their next points. Nevertheless, the visiting Latvian team were unable to get within 20 points of the league leaders, who cruised to an 81-60 victory.

Kalev/Cramo, who had already secured the regular season title, won all their home games in the Estonian-Latvian League. With just two rounds to go, the Estonian side's only loss so far was on the road against second-placed Prometey.

Tuesday's victory means Kalev/Cramo extended their winning streak to 19 games on the trot.

Kalev/Cramo's top scorer in the game was Manny Suarez, who bagged18 points and grabbed six rebounds. Kregor Hermet added 13 points and nine rebounds, while 11 points each were scored by Rauno Nurger and Grant Shephard.

On Friday, March 22, Kalev/Cramo will travel to Tartu Ülikool (University of Tartu), before finishing the regular season two days later away to Kalev/Audentes.

After that, the play-offs begin, during which the top eight sides in the league will battle it out to decide this year's champions.

