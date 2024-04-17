Kalev/Cramo oust Ventspils to reach Estonian-Latvian Basketball League final

BC Kalev/Cramo versus BK Ventspils in the semi-finals of the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League.
Estonia's BC Kalev/Cramo defeated Latvia's BK Ventspils 84-73 in the deciding game of the Estonian-Latvian Joint League semi-final series on Tuesday. The win means Kalev/Cramo will take their place in the final for the first time since winning the title in 2021.

Kalev got off to a good start on Tuesday, racing into a 9-4 lead in the opening minutes thanks to Rauno Nurger. However, Ventspils responded strongly, hitting the next eight points without reply. From there on, Kalev trailed for the rest of the first two quarters, and found themselves trailing 32-34 at half-time.

The second half began in much the same fashion as the first, however, the Latvian team's efforts did not bear fruit. Kalev moved into an eight-point lead at one stage, though Ventspils clawed that back somewhat by the end of the third quarter. Nevertheless, the Estonians held on to achieve an 84-73 victory and book their return to the final (13-16, 19-18, 26-20, 26-19).

"At half-time it was business as usual in the dressing room. We knew we were capable of beating them. We've seen all season that we're capable of playing a good game and today we proved that we're a good team," added Nurger, who contributed 15 points and seven rebounds on the night.

Ben Shungu top-scored with 26 points for Kalev/Cramo, while also picking up five assists. Manny Suarez added 14 points and also grabbed seven rebounds. Ventspils' top scorer was Ishmael El-Amin with 18 points.

BC Kalev/Cramo will face Ukrainian team BC Prometey, who due to the ongoing war in their homeland, currently compete in the Latvian League. Prometey, who are the defending champions, defeated Riga VEF over two matches in their semi-final series.

During the regular season, Kalev suffered a 72-103 defeat to Prometey, but won the second meeting between the sides 80-65.

Rauno Nurger urged Estonian basketball fans to come to the game and support the team in their bid for the title. "People, come to the hall! The last game against them at Unibet Arena was a great experience and we hope to repeat it," he said.

The final of the Estonian-Latvian Basketball League takes place this Saturday at Tallinn's Unibet Arena from 7.30.pm.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

