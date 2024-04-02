Henri Drell watches Chicago Bulls defeat against Atlanta from the bench

Drell was once again part of Chicago's lineup but spent the entire game on the bench.

The score by quarters was (30:32, 23:29, 21:29, 27:23), while the overall result means the Bulls are certain to continue in the play-in phase, which determines the final two playoff seeds in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference, as the Bulls no longer qualify for the playoffs, but also cannot fall out of the top ten.

Drell signed with the Bulls last September and, while he was waived the following month, re-entered the team after joining its affiliated, second-tier NBA-G team, the Windy City Bills.

He made his NBA debut on March 14 against Los Angeles Clippers, scoring two points in an appearance that made him only the second-ever Estonian to ever play in the NBA after Martin Müürsepp.

--

