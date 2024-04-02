Estonia may start compensating exercise centers for operating expenses

The government is mulling offering sports and exercise centers compensation as high energy prices have rendered artificial snow insensibly expensive.

The government's activity program includes a pledge to come up with proposals for developing a nationwide network of exercise centers to offer people better outdoor sporting opportunities.

Kaarel Nestor, adviser for the sports department of the Ministry of Culture, told ERR that one opportunity would be to help such centers by paying a part of their operating expenses.

"The energy crisis and soaring electricity prices made it very difficult to make artificial snow. It proved economically unfeasible even during periods of cold weather. Compensating centers for their operating costs is something the government could consider."

Nestor said that even though local sports centers should be the responsibility of local governments, the national government also stepped in and helped pay for artificial snow in 2019-2022.

More than a few several-million euro measures for supporting sports centers have been introduced in the past. Existing instruments will see Estonia support 24 exercise centers in all 15 counties with a total of €2.4 million in 2023-2026. The centers will get €600,000 annually.

Nestor explained that this money is used to fix the lighting on walking paths and ski tracks, install artificial snow machines, buying tractors or small machinery.

"The new four-year measure includes the possibility of erecting smaller buildings as the need arose for storing track equipment," the official added.

Nestor said that it is not clear whether the support has led to people using exercise centers more. Results of a relevant analysis are expected in April and will determine the extent of state support for exercise centers in the future.

--

