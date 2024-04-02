Estonia may start compensating exercise centers for operating expenses

News
Artificial snow machine.
Artificial snow machine. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

The government is mulling offering sports and exercise centers compensation as high energy prices have rendered artificial snow insensibly expensive.

The government's activity program includes a pledge to come up with proposals for developing a nationwide network of exercise centers to offer people better outdoor sporting opportunities.

Kaarel Nestor, adviser for the sports department of the Ministry of Culture, told ERR that one opportunity would be to help such centers by paying a part of their operating expenses.

"The energy crisis and soaring electricity prices made it very difficult to make artificial snow. It proved economically unfeasible even during periods of cold weather. Compensating centers for their operating costs is something the government could consider."

Nestor said that even though local sports centers should be the responsibility of local governments, the national government also stepped in and helped pay for artificial snow in 2019-2022.

More than a few several-million euro measures for supporting sports centers have been introduced in the past. Existing instruments will see Estonia support 24 exercise centers in all 15 counties with a total of €2.4 million in 2023-2026. The centers will get €600,000 annually.

Nestor explained that this money is used to fix the lighting on walking paths and ski tracks, install artificial snow machines, buying tractors or small machinery.

"The new four-year measure includes the possibility of erecting smaller buildings as the need arose for storing track equipment," the official added.

Nestor said that it is not clear whether the support has led to people using exercise centers more. Results of a relevant analysis are expected in April and will determine the extent of state support for exercise centers in the future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:12

'Fisherman's Wharf' winning design for outdoor development next to Linnahall

15:08

Acting mayor: We have agreed to keep Tallinn public transport free

14:32

Pärnu sets birdwatching record number of species

14:16

Henri Drell watches Chicago Bulls defeat against Atlanta from the bench

14:05

Urmas Viilma: The toadstool mycelium and 'holy war' of the 'Russian world'

13:54

March in Estonian supermarkets: Dairy prices slowly falling

13:30

Solman: Tallinn Pealinn, Stolitsa papers to be shut down

13:14

Finnish police: One dead in Vantaa school shooting

12:46

Finance minister: Lemonade tax impossible to lay down before 2026

12:22

Foreign Ministry paid Tsahkna visit influencer from the management's budget

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

01.04

Reinaas: Tallinn's financial situation is worse than expected

31.03

Environment Agency: Dust from the Sahara Desert has reached Estonia

01.04

Pere: We have a vision for getting rid of Centrist food chains in Tallinn

13:14

Finnish police: One dead in Vantaa school shooting

01.04

Executive: Spring in the air on the real estate market

01.04

Use of studded tires allowed extraordinarily until end of April

01.04

Gallery: Tartu basks in warm weather on April 1

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo