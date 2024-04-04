Elena Malõgina loses hard fought ITF tournament encounter in Japan

Estonia's second highest-ranked tennis player Elena Malõgina went out in round one at the W50 level International Tennis Foundation (ITF) tournament in Kashiwa, Japan in a closely fought match against the second seed, Priscilla Hon.

Malõgina, 23, ranked 367th in the world, lost the first set 6:4, going on to win the second set with the same scoreline, before losing the decider 7:5.

Malõgina had a bye in round one of qualification at the tournament, beating local player Sakura Hosogi (WTA 413th) in three sets in round two of qualification, earning her a spot in the main draw and the round one clash with Hon, ranked by the WTA nearly 200 places above her.

The Estonian took her opponent to 5:5 in games in the final set, but had her service broken in the next game, while Hon held her own serve in the final game.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!