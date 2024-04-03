12-year-old Elizaveta Anikina triumphs in domestic youth tennis champs

Despite only being 12 years of age, tennis player Elizaveta Anikina triumphed in the highest (under 18) age category of the girls' singles at the Estonian youth tennis championships, held in Tartu.

In round two, Anikina came back from being a set down against Maarja Leinštrep to win 5:7, 6:3, 6:0.

This propelled her to the semi-finals, where she defeated Loore Kull in straight sets, 6:2, 6:4, going on to the final, where she was the surprise victor over second-seeded Hanka Mühlberg, again in straight sets, 6:0, 6:2.

To top this off, Anikina paired with Leinštrep in the doubles, and went on to win that category too.

Anikina is coached by Ain Suurthal.

Meanwhile in the boys' U18 singles category, Edwin Averjanov was crowned champion, overcoming Sten Hiiesalu 7:6, 6:4 in the final.

Averjanov together with Ken Ink also claimed victory in the doubles, although both their semifinal and final matches were decided by tie-breaks.

Among the U16 boys, top seed Hugo Narmont justified this ranking by not dropping a single set throughout the tournament, going on to beat Robin Rait Rikberg 6:4, 6:3 in the final.

Again, the top singles player was also one half of the ultimate doubles winners, as Rikberg together with Aaron Kelle prevailed here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!