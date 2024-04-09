Top Estonian fencer to miss olympics over skipped doping tests

Sten Priinits.
Sten Priinits. Source: Karli Saul
The national anti-doping and sports ethics foundation (EADSE) has hit top fencer Sten Priinits with an 18-month competition ban, due to the violation of anti-doping regulations.

Specifically, Priinits (pictured) had not made himself available for required anti-doping tests.

The ban means that Priinits, who competes in the men's épée category, is unlikely to compete in summer's Paris Olympic Games.

The 36-year-old, who won a silver medal in the team event at the European Championships nine years ago and had been due to take part in an Olympic qualification tournament in April, failed to be available for doping control three times within the space a year.

Consequently, the EADSE has imposed a one-and-a-half-year competition ban on him, effective Monday.

In early March this year, the third missed test, Priinits reportedly failed to update his location information in the ADAMS testing database program. EADSE inspectors went to obtain a sample from the fencer, visiting his Tallinn home, but at the time he was competing in Budapest.

A similar oversight also had already taken place when Priinits was at the European Games, followed by a visit that Priinits missed, claiming to EADSE that he was asleep at the time of the doping officer's arrival and thus did not hear his phone call.

The EADSE gave Priinits the opportunity to explain himself, but the organization's disciplinary committee remained unconvinced about his innocence, after which he was offered the chance to plead guilty to the charges, ie. of missing all three tests.

Doing so would have resulted in a one-year competition ban. Priinits admitted guilt in only one of the three violations, prompting the EADSE to impose an 18-month competition ban.

Speaking to newspaper Õhtuleht, Priinits said he was: "In shock right now; I haven't used anything or run away from anyone."

"It seems to me that someone intentionally acted to ensure I would get caught right the third time," he added.

Meanwhile, Margus Mugu, chairman of the disciplinary college, told newspaper Postimees that the committee disagreed with Priinits' own assessment that one of the violations did not qualify as on relating to location.

"His claims did not provide a basis not to consider it. In our view, the violation occurred," Mugu said.

Priinits's competition ban will end in October 2025, during which time he is also prohibited from coaching.

He will be replaced at the Paris Olympic qualification tournament by Filipp Djatsuk.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

