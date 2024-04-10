Anti-doping watchdog: We understand fencer's disquiet, but rules are rules

The Estonian anti-doping and sports ethics foundation (EADSE) has shed more light on its decision to hit top fencer Sten Priinits with an 18-month competition ban.

Henn Vallimäe, a member of the EADSE board, said that sticking to the rules was within Priinits' abilities but that he failed to do so, on three separate, but consecutive occasions. "We understand his discontent, but compliance with anti-doping rules is equally mandatory for all athletes," Vallimäe said.

Vallimäe said the EADSE gave Priinits (pictured) the opportunity to explain himself, but he had proved unable to convince the disciplinary committee of his innocence in all cases.

He conceded culpability in one of the three violations, and the committee subsequently imposed an 18-month competition ban as a result – which means he will miss the chance to qualify for this summer's Paris Olympics.

The violations concern non-compliance with location information submission requirements – in other words Priinits had not been available for anti-doping testing.

Over the last 12 months, the EADSE had recorded three instances of non-compliance in respect of Priinits's obligation to provide location information, equating to absences from testing.

Athletes are required to provide information about their whereabouts in the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Anti-Doping Administration and Management System (ADAMS) data management program, and to specify a 60-minute time slot each calendar day for potential out-of-competition testing.

Failure to comply with this obligation is chalked up as an absence from testing.

The World Anti-Doping Code has set up a total of 11 anti-doping rules, including the obligation for elite athletes to provide information on their whereabouts.

The violation of one or more anti-doping rules set forth in articles 2.1–2.11 of the code is considered to constitute doping, regardless of whether any such activity took place (doping is a fairly broad term which can include the removal and reintroduction at a later date of an athlete's blood, in addition to the use of illicit, performance-enhancing substances – ed.).

In its ruling, the EADSE disciplinary panel referred to article 10.3.2 of the World Anti-Doping Code, which stipulates that a violation of article 2.4 warrants a two-year ban, reducible to one year depending on the degree of culpability.

Priinits has the option to appeal the decision within 21 days of receiving it. A fully reasoned decision will be provided to him no later than April 22.

Priinits competes in the épée category, the largest and heaviest category of foil used in fencing. He will be replaced by Filipp Djatšuk at the olympic qualification rounds.

The ban also applies to coaching, ie. Priinits will be ineligible to act in this function either, over the 18-month period then ban is in place, subject to appeal.

