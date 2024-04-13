Estonia's women tennis players beat Kosovo

The Estonian women's tennis won a consolation victory in their Billie Jean King Cup Europe-Africa Zone Group II in Vilnius Friday, beating Kosovo 3-0.

The team still finished in last place in their group after losing 2:1 to North Macedonia and 3:0 against Croatia.

The group winner obtains promotion to the Europe-Africa Zone Group I.

In the first singles game Elena Malõgina (WTA 370) outgunned Forta Morina (unranked), winning 6:0, 6:0, while in match two, veteran player Kaia Kanepi (pictured) overcame Arlinda Rushiti (WTA 859) with scores in three sets, 6:2, 3:6, 6:3.

While this was enough for overall victory, Ingrid Neel and Laura Rahnel provided the icing on the cake with a 6:1, 6:0 doubles victory over Aja Broqi and Adrijana Lekaj in a match which lasted just 43 minutes.

The Estonian team is next in action today, Saturday, in the 7th to 9th playoff phase, against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

