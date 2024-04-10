Estonia's women lose Billie Jean King Cup clash against Croatia

News
Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian women's tennis team suffered another defeat Tuesday at the Billie Jean King Cup tournament in Vilnius, going down 3:0 against Croatia.

Estonia had already lost to North Macedonia 2:1 in the opening round Monday.

Estonia's second-highest ranked player, Elena Malõgina (WTA 370), lost to Lea Boskovic (WTA 214), in straight sets, 6:2, 6:3 in a match that lasted one hour and 28 minutes.

Next up was top Estonian player Kaia Kanepi (WTA 225), aged 38, who faced off against 21-year-old Antonia Ružic.

Ružic currently ranks just 15 places higher than the Estonian in the WTA table, and won the first set 6:4.

The second set was even more evenly matched after Kanepi rescued a match point with things at 5:4 in the Croatian player's favor. This led to a tie-break situation, but Ružic ultimately prevailed 7:2 to take the set and match.

That encounter lasted one hour and 44 minutes.

As per standard in the Billie Jean King Cup the last match was a doubles encounter, in which Maileen Nuudi and Laura Rahnel lost over three sets against Iva Primorac and Antonia Ružic with scores of 6:3, 4:6, 10:4.

Estonia plays in Euro-African Zone Group II; up for grabs in the tournament was promotion to Group I.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: ERR Sport

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:06

ERJK: Influencer's videos can be viewed as promo for a politician

16:58

Tartu's Vanemuine Theater holding competitive process to find director

16:50

German who learned Estonian: I don't believe in linguistic talent

16:21

Tallinn to donate ambulances, medical equipment to Ukraine

15:58

Supreme Court: Damages not in order for every negative comment

15:43

Konstantin Vassiljev gives up national football team captain's armband

15:17

Estonia restarts development cooperation in Armenia

15:12

Pruunsild: Case against me politically motivated

14:46

Analyst: No rapid recovery in exports on the horizon

14:22

Estonia's women lose Billie Jean King Cup clash against Croatia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

09.04

Seven museums offering free events for Estonian language learners

12:52

Tallinn to demolish illegally constructed building

09.04

AI forcing Estonian universities to rethink study organization

09.04

Majority of non-Estonian residents define themselves as Estonian Russians

09.04

Estonia could take delivery of new self-propelled howitzers in five years

09.04

Former minister: Estonia not ready for mandatory e-exams

08.04

More than 100 cruise ships expected to visit Estonia this summer

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo