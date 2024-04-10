Estonia's women lose Billie Jean King Cup clash against Croatia

The Estonian women's tennis team suffered another defeat Tuesday at the Billie Jean King Cup tournament in Vilnius, going down 3:0 against Croatia.

Estonia had already lost to North Macedonia 2:1 in the opening round Monday.

Estonia's second-highest ranked player, Elena Malõgina (WTA 370), lost to Lea Boskovic (WTA 214), in straight sets, 6:2, 6:3 in a match that lasted one hour and 28 minutes.

Next up was top Estonian player Kaia Kanepi (WTA 225), aged 38, who faced off against 21-year-old Antonia Ružic.

Ružic currently ranks just 15 places higher than the Estonian in the WTA table, and won the first set 6:4.

The second set was even more evenly matched after Kanepi rescued a match point with things at 5:4 in the Croatian player's favor. This led to a tie-break situation, but Ružic ultimately prevailed 7:2 to take the set and match.

That encounter lasted one hour and 44 minutes.

As per standard in the Billie Jean King Cup the last match was a doubles encounter, in which Maileen Nuudi and Laura Rahnel lost over three sets against Iva Primorac and Antonia Ružic with scores of 6:3, 4:6, 10:4.

Estonia plays in Euro-African Zone Group II; up for grabs in the tournament was promotion to Group I.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!