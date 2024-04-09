Estonian women's tennis team lose Billie Jean King Cup opener

News
Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Estonian women's tennis team lost 2:1 to North Macedonia on Monday, in their opening group match of the Billie Jean King Cup Euro-African Zone Group II competition held in Vilnius.

Estonia's sole point was secured thanks to Elena Malõgina (WTA 370), who defeated Magdalena Stoilkovska in straight sets 6:1, 6:3.

The second match-up featured the top seeds. Veteran Estonian player Kaia Kanepi (WTA 225) faced off against Lina Gjorcheska (WTA 219), but lost 7(4):6, 6:4.

Kanepi took to the court once again in the doubles, partnering with Estonian-American Ingrid Neel, but the pair went down in two sets, 6:3, 6.2, to Gjorcheska and Stoilkovska, in a match that lasted a little over an hour.

Estonia is next in action today, Tuesday, against Croatia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:45

7 museums offering free events for Estonian language learners

19:31

Estonian Greens plan to run full list at European elections

18:42

Madis Mihkels highest-ever placing Estonian in Paris–Roubaix race

18:41

Project underway to bring video call option to 112 emergency number

18:14

Former minister: Estonia not ready for mandatory e-exams

17:59

Estonian women's tennis team lose Billie Jean King Cup opener

17:29

Koos wants to set up Aivo Peterson as its European Parliament elections candidate

17:27

Postimees Grupp: Estonia needs longterm plan to support Russian-language media

16:59

Opposition: Cuts must be made as millions are hidden in state system

16:51

Tartu planning new Emajõgi River harbor

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

08.04

More than 100 cruise ships expected to visit Estonia this summer

10:17

AI forcing Estonian universities to rethink study organization

08:35

Estonia could take delivery of new self-propelled howitzers in five years

08.04

Metro group: Proposed Tallinn light metro could compete with car

06.04

'Grand Designs' episode sparks big interest in Estonian solar roof panel makers

08.04

Annual Estonian Cultural Days brings diaspora together in New York City

13:03

Church rejects interior minister's demand to separate from Moscow Patriarchate

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo