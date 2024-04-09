Estonian women's tennis team lose Billie Jean King Cup opener

The Estonian women's tennis team lost 2:1 to North Macedonia on Monday, in their opening group match of the Billie Jean King Cup Euro-African Zone Group II competition held in Vilnius.

Estonia's sole point was secured thanks to Elena Malõgina (WTA 370), who defeated Magdalena Stoilkovska in straight sets 6:1, 6:3.

The second match-up featured the top seeds. Veteran Estonian player Kaia Kanepi (WTA 225) faced off against Lina Gjorcheska (WTA 219), but lost 7(4):6, 6:4.

Kanepi took to the court once again in the doubles, partnering with Estonian-American Ingrid Neel, but the pair went down in two sets, 6:3, 6.2, to Gjorcheska and Stoilkovska, in a match that lasted a little over an hour.

Estonia is next in action today, Tuesday, against Croatia.

--

