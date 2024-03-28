Anett Kontaveit receives award for outstanding contribution to tennis

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit has been honored by the European Tennis Federation (Tennis Europe) with an award for her outstanding contribution to the sport.

In addition to Kontaveit, Ferdinand Sulo from Albania, Armenia's Samvel Grigoryan, George Vassiliades of Cyprus, Kristie Boogert from the Netherlands and Viktoriia Shuvainikova of Ukraine were also given awards for outstanding achievement.

Previous Estonian winners include Toomas Leius (2013), Aita Põldma (2019) and Jürgen Zopp (2022).

According to Allar Hint, secretary general of the Estonian Tennis Association, Kontaveit has proved herself to be a really inspiring public figure, whose sporting achievements and positive communication style have significantly boosted the popularity of tennis in Estonia.

"Anett has represented Estonia at international team events on numerous occasions. She has been very supportive of the tennis federation and is popular among tennis fans," said Hint.

Before eventually being forced to retire through injury in 2023, Kontaveit's career-high saw her reach number 2 in the WTA (Women's Tennis Association) world rankings.

Editor: Henrik Laever, Michael Cole

