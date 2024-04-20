New book about Anett Kontaveit's tennis career set for publication in fall

A new book about the sporting career of recently-retired Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit is set to be published this fall. Kontaveit, who ended her career in elite-level tennis last summer due to injury, has been writing the book with author Eia Uwe.

The book will shed light on Kontaveit's personal journey to the top, along with her personal struggles and plenty of stories that have not yet reached the public.

According to Kontaveit, she decided to share her personal story in order to inspire other young players as well as to discuss some of the hidden sides of being a top-level sports person that would not otherwise be known to the public. "With Eia's help, it will be written in an honest and compelling way," said Kontaveit.

Writer Eia Uwe said that for her too, working on the book has been extremely interesting. "The story is getting deeper and deeper the more we meet and to be honest, I can already see Anet's games in my dreams," said Uwe.

"My role in this book is to coax all of Anet's fascinating stories from her memory bank and put them together in an enticing way. I would like readers to hear the authentic voice of Anet herself – her thoughts and experiences in her own words."

The book is set to be released in Estonian by publisher Pilgrim this November. "The story of Anett Kontaveit's rise to the top of the tennis world as a young woman is truly inspiring and extraordinary," said Tiina Ristimets, head of the publishing house.

"What are the costs of reaching the top, the biggest assumptions, the human challenges and what advice does she have to share in retrospect? I believe Anet's book could provide food for thought for all readers who participate in, watch and love sport themselves," Ristimets added.

Anett Kontaveit made her WTA (Women's Tennis Association) Tour debut in 2012, before going on to win six WTA titles. In 2021, she became the first Estonian to participate in the final of the WTA Finals – the season-ending championship of the WTA Tour – where she was defeated 6-3, 7-5 by Spain's Garbine Muguruza.

In June 2022, Kontaveit reached a career high in the world rankings, when she became WTA number two. Her best performance in a Grand Slam tournament came at the 2020 Australian Open, where she reached the quarter-finals.

