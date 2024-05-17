Estonian tennis stars Kanepi and Lajal reach French Open qualifiers

Estonian tennis stars Kaia Kanepi (WTA No. 238) and Mark Lajal (ATP No. 203) have both made it through to the qualifying round of this year's French Open.

The qualifying rounds get underway next Monday, with players needing to win three matches in order to make it through to the main draw.

21-year-old Lajal has never played in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament. Last fall, Lajal only managed to get as far as the first qualifying round at the U.S. Open, and achieved the same result at the Australian Open this January.

Kaia Kanepi has reached the quarter-finals of the French Open twice – most recently in 2012. Last spring, Kanepi was beaten 1-6, 6-3, 1-6 by the USA's Madison Keys in the first round of the main draw. The Estonian was knocked out in the first qualifying round of this year's Australian Open by Storm Hunter.

The French Open main draw starts on May 26. In the men's singles, Serbia's Novak Djokovic (ATP No. 1) will be aiming to retain his title, while Poland's Iga Świątek (WTA No. 1) is the defending women's singles champion.

