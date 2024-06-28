Estonia's Mark Lajal to make first career Grand Slam appearance at Wimbledon

Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Challenger Cherbourg - La Manche
Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal (ATP No. 262) reached a milestone on Thursday when he earned a place in the main draw of this year's Wimbledon thanks to a win over ATP No. 78 James Duckworth of Australia.

The 21-year-old Estonian claimed a straight sets victory, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, over Duckworth to earn a place in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time in his career.

Lajal's opponent in the opening round at Wimbledon will be decided on Friday, with the main tournament itself starting next Monday.

The last time an Estonian men's tennis player reached the main draw of a Grand Slam was in 2018, when Jürgen Zopp made it to the third round of the French Open. Zopp also reached the Wimbledon main draw three times. The last time the Estonian played on the famous grass courts at SW19 was in 2014.

