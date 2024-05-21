Estonia's Mark Lajal out of French Open in first qualifying round

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal (ATP No. 207) is out of the French Open after losing in the first qualifying round 2-6, 3-6 to Belgium's Joris De Loore (ATP No. 198).

Lajal, who was playing at the French Open for the first time, is yet to make it through to the main draw of a Grand Slam competition. The Estonian was also defeated in the first qualifying round at last year's U.S. Open and the Australian Open this January.

The victorious De Loore will now face either fellow Belgian Zizou Bergs (ATP No. 108) or France's Clement Chidekh (ATP No. 290) in the second round of qualifying.

--

