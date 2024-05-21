Estonia's Kaia Kanepi exits French Open in first qualifying round

Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: SCANPIX/ZUMAPRESS.com
Estonia's number one tennis player Kaia Kanepi (WTA No. 246) is out of this year's French Open after losing 2-6, 4-6 in the first qualifying round to 18-year-old Petra Marčinko WTA No. 225) of Croatia.

Marčinko will now be up against Japan's Moyuka Uchijima (WTA No. 80) in the second qualifying round. Uchijima won 6-2, 6-1 in her first qualifying round tie with Justina Mikulskytė  (WTA No. 226) of Lithuania.

The 2024 French Open runs until June 9. Last year's singles champions were Iga Świątek (Poland) in the women's and Novak Djokovic (Serbia) in the men's.

Editor: Maarja Värv, Michael Cole

